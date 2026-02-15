Kenya’s Ezra Kipchumba Kering delivered a Valentine’s Day masterclass, storming to victory at the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Kipchumba crossed the finish line at Eko Atlantic City in an impressive time of 2:11:55, clinching the $50,000 top prize in one of Africa’s most prestigious road races.

Uganda dominated the other podium spots, with Lomoi Samuel finishing a close second in 2:11:59, while Namutala Kephar Lumbasi secured third place in 2:12:25, capping off a fiercely competitive men’s race.

The Gold Label marathon is organised by Nilayo Sports Management Limited, under the leadership of Managing Director Mrs Yetunde Olopade, and continues to raise the bar for long-distance running on the continent. In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Dinke Meseret Meleka claimed top honours, crossing the line in 2:37:36.

Kenya’s Daniel Flomena Cheyech followed closely in 2:37:43, while Ethiopia’s Getaw Wgagen Zewdalem finished third in 2:38:59.

Another thrilling chapter has been written in the history of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, reaffirming its status as a premier destination for elite runners across Africa and beyond.