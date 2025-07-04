Ezinne Akudo: I Was Never Married To Ex-Eagles Player, Emenike

Ezinne Akudo has finally addressed long-standing rumours that she was once married to former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike.

Since 2018, speculation has swirled that Emenike was previously married to Akudo before divorcing her and later marrying Iheoma Nnadi, Miss Nigeria 2014. Some reports even claimed that his marriage to Nnadi was also in trouble.

However, addressing the matter in her podcast ‘BeyondWithezine’, Akudo described the claims as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

The beauty queen turned entrepreneur revealed she has never been married to the ex-Fenerbahçe footballer — or anyone else. “I have actually never addressed that, but I have never been married. I have never been divorced.

That is why I am shocked. I have never met the person in question,” she said. She clarified that the only time she saw Emenike was at Nnadi’s wedding, adding that the two beauty queens are friends.

“I have seen the person because I was at the person’s wedding.

I knew his wife.

So, the whole ‘this footballer married Miss Nigeria 2013 and married Miss Nigeria 2014’ is not true,” she said. “Infact the first time the story broke out I thought it was a joke. And then it died a little bit.

And it feels like it is every two years. “It has gone on for years now.

The reason I ignored it was that I thought it was just going to go like others. I just thought it does not deserve my attention.

It was a lie from the pit of hell.” Akudo, who was called to bar in 2016, was appointed the Creative Director of Miss Nigeria in 2018. She holds a masters in business administration from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK.