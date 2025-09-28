Ezike Chinedu: Why Local Investors Need Govt’s Support

The Founder and CEO of Zikel Cosmetics, Ezike Kelvin Chinedu, is among the brilliant entrepreneurs in the Nigerian beauty industry. Ezike started his career as a makeup artist but had a bigger dream of transforming his passion into an all-inclusive business that caters for skincare, products and beauty. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he shares how his experience as a makeup artiste helped him grow into one of Nigeria’s respected cosmetics CEOs.

You started your career as a makeup artiste and now you own a cosmetics company and run a beauty contest every year. What inspired you to establish the Face of Zikel Beauty contest?

My journey from makeup artist to founding Zikel Cosmetics was fueled by a passion for empowering women through beauty. The Face of Zikel Beauty contest was inspired by our brand’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity—celebrating women of all sizes, skin tones, and backgrounds, not just stereotypes. It’s an empowerment platform to unlock young women’s potentials in the beauty industry, provide opportunities for aspiring models, and give back to society by recognising talent and confidence.

You once spoke extensively on why government should support ventures like Beauty contest. Why do you believe it’s important?

As CEO of Zikel Cosmetics, I believe government’s support for ventures like the Face of Zikel Beauty contest is crucial for several reasons. First, it drives economic growth by boosting the beauty and entertainment sectors, creating jobs in modeling, cosmetics, events, and tourism—much like how we’ve empowered dozens of young women annually through our platform.

Second, it promotes social empowerment and inclusivity, giving underrepresented women opportunities to build confidence, skills, and careers, fostering gender equality and youth development. Finally, such support amplifies cultural pride and national branding, as our contest celebrates diverse Nigerian talent on global stages. Without it, these initiatives struggle against limited resources, hindering broader societal impact.

At first, you established a makeup brand. Now, you have gone into skin care. What’s the reason behind going into skin care?

I expanded into skincare because healthy skin is the foundation of great makeup. My experience as a makeup artist showed me that clients struggled with skin issues like acne, hyperpigmentation, and sensitivity, which makeup alone couldn’t address. Launching Zikel Skincare was a natural step to offer inclusive, effective solutions for diverse skin types, empowering women to feel confident in their natural skin while complementing our makeup line. It’s about holistic beauty and meeting real customer needs.

Many young male makeup artistes would love to know how you grew the business. Did you get support from any group or banks at any point?

I grew the business through passion, strategic innovation, and persistence. Starting as a makeup artist, I identified gaps in the market for inclusive, affordable beauty products. I bootstrapped initially, reinvesting earnings from my makeup artistry into Zikel Cosmetics, launched in 2015. Key growth came from building a strong brand identity around diversity and quality, leveraging social media, and collaborating with influencers like Tonto Dikeh, Papaya X etc to expand reach. The Face of Zikel Beauty contest, started in 2019, boosted visibility and customer engagement.

I didn’t rely on bank loans or formal group funding early on. Instead, I secured support through partnerships, like with beauty expos and distributors, which provided resources and exposure. Later, as the business scaled, I explored small business grants and investor interest, but organic growth and reinvested profits were the backbone. My advice to young male makeup artists: master your craft, build a loyal client base, and use digital platforms to amplify your brand—support will follow with persistence.

There are a lot of competitions in the beauty industry in Nigeria. What are you doing to stand out?

First of all, one of our major edges is making our recently launched skincare products in Korea.

We launched our Butter skin concealer in collaboration with Oma Jay, which has 11 shades. And then, we also launched our skin care made in Korea. We are among the first, if not the only Nigerian brand that has made their skin care product in Korea.

Anybody who understands skincare knows that Korean skincare is the mother of all skincare. Even when you go to China, they prefer to buy their skincare products from Korea. Same with other parts of the world. Koreans are loved for their glass skin.

Koreans are meticulous when it comes to their products. They do everything by the book and their quality is usually unmatched.

That is why it’s a serious business to go to Korea to make skincare products because they don’t believe in sub-standard. It must be up to quality.

We faced a lot but our major challenge was getting visa to go to South Korea. Then, our second challenge was finance because when we went there, we have to do a huge MOQ. MOQ, minimum quantity. So, you don’t just do one piece or 100 pieces. You have to do at least, a wholesome. Let’s say maybe 2,000 pieces. So, the finance was a huge challenge but thank God we were able to achieve it.

On that note, that is why I say there are places our government are meant to help, like getting access to these countries.

So far, Zikel Beauty contest has uplifted many ladies out of poverty. How do you feel seeing some of them being successful?

Seeing women uplifted from poverty through our Beauty contest fills me with immense pride and joy. Knowing our platform has empowered these ladies to achieve succes, whether as models, entrepreneurs, or confident individuals, validates our mission. It’s deeply fulfilling to witness their transformation and know we’ve played a part in unlocking their potential, creating ripple effects in their communities.

As a father, what advice can you give young girls that are teenagers and young girls in general?

As a father and also the convener of Face of Zikel, I always give teenage girls and young women these six short advices.

1. Self-Belief: Embrace your unique qualities; confidence is key.

2. Education & Skills: Keep learning to unlock opportunities.

3. Positive Circle: Surround yourself with uplifting people.

4. Goal-Driven Work: Dream big, stay persistent, and take action.

5. Self-Care: Prioritise your mental and physical health.

6. Give Back: Lift others as you rise.

Stay true to yourself and never let anyone limit your potential.

What are your thoughts on the alarming rate of drug abuse among young people?

I’m deeply concerned about the alarming rate of drug abuse among young people. It’s a growing crisis that threatens their health, potential, and future. The pressures of social media, peer influence, and lack of positive outlets often drive this issue. My work with the Face of Zikel Beauty contest shows me that empowerment through opportunities—education, mentorship, and creative platforms—can steer youths away from destructive paths. Governments and communities must invest in awareness campaigns, accessible mental health support, and programs that engage young people in meaningful activities. As a father, I believe instilling self-worth and resilience early on is crucial to preventing substance abuse. It’s a collective responsibility to protect our youths.

What growths have you seen in the beauty industry in Nigeria?

I’ve seen Nigeria’s beauty industry flourish remarkably. The market has grown from $8 billion in 2023 to over $10 billion in 2024, projected to reach $15.17 billion by 2029 with a 9.20% annual growth rate, driven by urbanisation and a youthfuly population. Local brands like ours are thriving, with natural ingredient-based products boosting exports by 17.7% to $5.98 million by 2026, as consumers embrace affordable, culturally relevant options. The rise of e-commerce, contributing 4.5% of revenue in 2025 and expected to hit 30% globally by 2030, is fueled by social media influencers shaping trends. Skincare, leading with 40% of global beauty value, reflects Nigeria’s growing demand for inclusive, sustainable products, aligning with Zikel’s mission to empower women through initiatives like the Face of Zikel Beauty contest.

What would you say is the biggest challenge in the beauty industry?

I believe the biggest challenge in Nigeria’s beauty industry is the high cost of quality raw materials and production, compounded by limited access to funding. Importing ingredients and equipment is expensive due to currency fluctuations and import duties, which strains local brands striving for affordability and quality. While the industry is growing—projected to hit $15.17 billion by 2029—small businesses like ours often lack the capital or bank support to scale efficiently, unlike global competitors. This makes it tough to meet rising consumer demand for inclusive, sustainable products while keeping prices accessible.