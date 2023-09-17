Eziada Folashade Balogun: It’s Men’s World in Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

Eziada Folashade Balogun is the CEO of House of SOTA Fashion House and the Founder of Black History and Lifestyle Awards. Before going for her passion in fashion, Eziada, who is a titled princess in Imo State, where she hails from before marriage, was an oil and gas business woman. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the woman who took celebrating Black History and cultural heritage to another level in the United States of America, speaks about building the fashion brand and why aspiring fashion designers have to be original in building their brands

How did you arrive in the fashion business?

I’ve always been a fashionista. And I was always been a creative person. All along, I’ve been in the oil and gas sector but I know that I have a passion for fashion. So, in 2015, all my four children were all in the university and the first question I asked myself is, ‘what really takes money away from me?

And the answer to that question was fashion. It is fashion, because when you want to create a beautiful style, you take your fabric to the tailor, you spend money and time to achieve the style you want. So, I said to myself, I’m going to cut that down. Then, I also said to myself, I’ll only be wearing Ankara, Oleku, Iro and Buba, which were the styles at that time, and whatever style that comes to my mind.

So, the first thing I did was to get a sewing machine. I got someone who knew how to sew and we started in my house. I started the fashion business from my house, and I started making my own clothes. And whenever I go to church or my friends see what I’m wearing, they’re like, ‘Oh, this is beautiful’. ‘This nice’. And that was it. The rest is history.

What were the initial challenges?

To be honest, the only challenges that I saw first hand back then were the tailors. To get a very good tailor has always been a problem. And when you eventually get a good one, they dont stay. They are unreliable. I think that is the most challenging aspect of my journey into fashion.

What would you say are some of your memorable moments in the fashion industry?

I will say when we started making clothes for a woman I call my big aunty, she happens to be the only sister of the former governor of Delta State, His Excellency James Ibori. We make clothes for her even up till now. She’s been amazing.

Another memorable moment is when we first made wedding dress for a friend and she loved it. The journey has been interesting so far. Fashion business has its own ups and down. We take it one step at a time.

What inspires your designs?

A good question! Should I say my mood? Some- times, m y mood; some- times, I dream it. I am not Joseph the Dreamer but I dream a lot. There was a time I saw a design and I woke up to put it down on paper.

I dont know how to sketch but I can explain and the tailors I had would pick it up. So, my designs are inspired by my mood and sometimes, I see it as a vision.

Most of your children are the ones handling the designs in the House of SOTA Fashion House. Which of them followed your undying love for fashion?

Yes. As a matter of fact, my second child, started his own fashion line before I even went into fashion. His name is TJ. He started from when he was in the university. Is he working on his own brand or is he working with same House of SOTA?

No, he is not working with the same brand. He is working together with his his friend. But he is very much into our House of SOTA Fashion line.

You said earlier that House of SOTA Fashion line started in 2015. What year did the Black History and Lifestyle Awards start and what made you start the award?

Black History and Lifestyle Awards started two years ago. As a matter of fact, we have a store in America, in Florida precisely, and where the store is located is a big mall, where we have all these big designers. It is called Tang Outlet Mall.

Three years ago, precisely around February, the mall sent an email, because when it is festive period in America, or if it’s independence day, they send an email to inform store owners to get ready to sell things that go in line with the festivities. So, when they sent an email to say, oh, it’s Black History Month in February, I felt there would be a lot of black people coming around to shop.

The whole of the February went by and I didnt see any activity or anything to show its Black History Month. Nothing at all happened and I was wondering what was going on. I thought to myself that if government said February’s is Black History month, why are we not celebrating? That got into me and I said, if nobody celebrates us, we have to celebrate ourselves.

I told myself that I will register the Black History Month. Every February in America, we have to start celebrating ourselves and celebrating our rich culture, our heritage and Black achievements. That was how the Black History and Lifestyle Awards started.

The first Black History Month celebrations you hosted, what was it like? I mean, I got a lot of questions from people wanting to know why I am hosting Black History Month? Why are you doing this? I said to myself that along the line, they will see what I’m trying to do because I have a dream and a vision towards the Black History Month. So, here we are.

What’s happening to your oil and gas business? Is it still functioning?

No, it no longer functioning. That wasn’t my passion. That was like a business.

How was your experience in the oil and gas sector?

Was it easy to be a woman in that sector? I will tell you categorically that Nigeria is a man’s world. Yes, it’s sad but we just have to tell ourselves the truth. So, no business is going to be easy when it comes to women being in that field.

So, when it comes to oil and gas, it wasn’t easy at all. You have the men challenging you in a lot of things. Even when you want to deliver diesel to companies, they will give you the price and may not want to pay you immediately.

Just like every other businesses and careers, oil and gas had its own. When you think you have gotten it all, you see another person with his or her own ideas.

Would you say the men bullied you when you were in the oil and gas business? Would you use the word “bully” to describe the treatment?

Yes. I will tell you that. Yes, because I had this nasty experience with one of the General Managers of Dangote far back then. I supplied diesel and I remember I was heavily pregnant then.

And I went to get my cheque and the man said my cheque was not ready and I said okay, how long will it take to be ready? I told you it’s cash and carry? He said I should come back the next day.

The man was not nice to me. As a matter of fact, he told his security to walk me out, despite the fact that I was heavy. Guess what! I refused to be walked out. I told him, I will only leave if I have my diesel back.

You cannot take my product for over two days without paying me. After pleading and all, I still had to wait one week before I got paid.

Before establishing your fashion house, did you have any prior idea or training in fashion?

Not really, but my mom has always been a sewing mistress. She knows how to sew back in those days and I wouldn’t say I was paying attention to what she was doing back then. But I know that I’m a very creative person.

And my passion is fashion. So, it wasn’t what I’ve learned in one place or the other. I started with my own style, which, to me was simple. I was doing like a n k a r a with the Oleku style.

So, now do you wear other styles or you are just all for only African print?

No, I do wear jeans. I wear leggings but I make sure I rock House of SOTA pieces all the time because that is the way of selling the brand.

So what is unique about your brand?

House of SOTA is like casual fashion line. We do a lot of casuals and then ready to wear. As a matter of fact, ready-to-wear is our thing. Then it is not a fashion brand that you can have like a bou-bou all the time. If you see our skirts or the the pants, you can call it a mordern piece.

The Gen Z kind of style. May be, it’s because I like to dress, but according to my my age. I call myself sweet 16. And those trendy styles I love are things I choose for House of SOTA pieces. has grown and far a lot better than what it was 10 years ago. Globally, Nigerian fashion is being recognised. Early this year, I met a Nigerian lady that tied gele for Beyonce in Los Angeles. I even have her card.

Everybody wants to wear what we are wearing. I have been stopped several times to answer questions like, ‘where can I get this? The senator style for men, is one of the most sought after style for American men.

In my store in America, they love the Senator style, the native men’s style. They even gave it their own name, African suit. We do up to 3 XXXL because some American men are on the big side.

What advice do you have for young people who want to come into the sector?

I’m thinking of the rights word. They have to be creative. They need the perseverance quality. You know, the youth nowadays, they are so much in a hurry. And in fashion, you cannot be in a hurry. You have to take it one step at a time. You have to be patient.

You have to dream of what you want your unique design to be. You have to find that thing you want to be known for. Then, the most important thing is that you have to be original in your craft.

The online space is scary these days, especially among some young people claiming they are designers. Some go as far as copying a style they bought in Turkey, or UK and post of their social media handles, and when you order that style, you get another thing entirely. This is why I say they must be original and truthful to themselves and their craft.

Was there anytime you felt like giving up?

Maybe because it’s my passion, I have never thought of quitting. Even when I wasn’t making money, I never thought of quitting. That is why I tell the youth to have passion for what they are doing. If you have passion for something, you will be addicted to it.

Did you have a role model in the industry when you were building your fashion brand?

Not really. I can admire your style but I will still tell myself, may be if she had added this or removed this. That’s just me.