Ezeokenwa Served As APGA LGA Chairman For 13 Years, Says Natl Chairman

Share

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Sylvester Ezeokenwa, has described his late father, Chief Sylvester Ezeokenwa Snr., as the longest-serving local government party chairman in the history of the party, having led the Onitsha South council chapter for thirteen years.

This tribute came during a condolence visit by a frontline senatorial aspirant for Anambra South, Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, who extolled the virtues of the late Ezeokenwa, describing him as a “thoroughbred party man” whose life was dedicated to the growth and development of APGA from its inception.

Speaking on his father’s legacy, Chief Ezeokenwa Jr. said:

“The success story of APGA as a political party couldn’t have been possible without the foundation and contributions of my late father, one of the founding members of the party.

What we are enjoying today as a political party is a result of the structure and sacrifices made by my father and other founding fathers. He served as Onitsha South local government party chairman for thirteen years between 2002 and 2015.”

He further praised his father’s unwavering loyalty to the party, noting:

“Even when others left APGA for other political platforms, Papa remained loyal, believing in the party’s ideology of being your brother’s keeper — a belief he held until his death.”

During the condolence visit, Chief Dr. Onunkwo emphasized that the strength of APGA today is rooted in the sacrifices of party stalwarts like the late Ezeokenwa.

In his written tribute, Chief Onunkwo wrote:

“May the soul of our hero, the father of APGA, rest in peace. It is worthy of note that you left behind a good replacement in the person of your hardworking son, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, the National Chairman of our great party, APGA.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Hon. Chimezie Obi, noted that the party has continued to grow from strength to strength. He emphasized that Chief Ezeokenwa Snr. deserves a befitting burial, pledging that the party would ensure this is done.

Share