Ezenwafor, Party Govs Set To Storm Anambra For Campaign Flag-Off

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the forthcoming November 8 election in Anambra State, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, has announced plans to kick off his campaign alongside PDP governors from across the country.

Ezenwafor, who recently survived an attack by gunmen, confirmed that he has recovered and is fully prepared to hit the campaign trail. He also disclosed that over 350 persons will be unveiled as members of his Campaign Council during the flag-off.

The PDP candidate was ambushed and shot at by unknown assailants while returning from Abuja, where he had gone to finalize preparations for his campaign tours. He was rushed to a medical facility in Abuja and has since been discharged after responding to treatment.

Speaking in a phone interview, Ezenwafor expressed gratitude for divine protection and the support he has received.

“We thank God for His mercies upon us all. I am okay now and good to go. I have been in touch with the governors, and they are solidly behind me ahead of the campaign flag-off,” he said.

He dismissed reports suggesting that the PDP had lost its grip in the state, stressing that many stakeholders believed to have defected remain loyal to the party and will be present at the rally.

“No, this is not true. Most of those people they claim have left the PDP are still with us, and they are working tirelessly ahead of the flag-off,” he added.

Ezenwafor also emphasized the backing of the PDP Governors’ Forum, describing their support as a major boost for his campaign.

“The governors are giving me great support, and we are set for a successful campaign launch,” he said.