Ezekwesili Tackles Senate Over Suspension Of Kogi Senator

The former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has written an open letter to the Senate on the suspension of the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing the punitive action as an injustice taken too far by the apex legislative Chamber.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan was slammed with a six-month suspension for violating the Senate rules as contained in the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).

In the open letter titled: ‘Urgent Letter To The Nigerian Senate to Course-Correct Democratic Breaches and Injustice Against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’, the former Minister urged the Senate to immediately convene a session to rescind what she termed an unconstitutional and illegal suspension of the senator.

The letter, which she shared on her X handle on Monda,y read: “Now that many more Citizens have caught up on and collectively condemned the unacceptable behavior and Injustice perpetrated by @Senator_Akpabio and Senators @NGRSenate against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan last week, let’s reiterate the set of actions that we all should demand until acted on by the Senate and Senators.

“1. The Senate President steps aside, and the Deputy Senate President @NGRSenate immediately convenes a session that rescinds the unconstitutional and illegal suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and reverses all punitive measures imposed on her so she resumes her duties as a duly elected Senator representing her Kogi Central constituency and gets the Fair Hearing due her within Senate Processes.

“2. Cognizant that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has not sued for criminal charges in any court but has resubmitted her original Petition on the Sexual Harassment she alleges against @Senator_Akpabio, the Senate presided over by the Deputy Senate President should take swift actions on the following this week:

“A. Resolve and announce that a prompt Independent Investigation into the resubmitted Petition by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is imperative and swiftly request @icpcnigeria to designate the Independent Investigation consistent with the ICPC Act, which designates Sexual Harassment as one of the corrupt practices it can investigate and prosecute.

“B. Reconstitute the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee under a new Chairperson with the mandate to commence a Public Hearing on the resubmitted Petition on Sexual Harassment by the Senate President @Senator_Akpabio.

“C. The Committee receives informed recommendations from the Independent Investigation by the ICPC-appointed investigator and appearances/oral and written testimonies and evidence from the two parties to the matter- Senators Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio, respectively.

“3. The Senate in Plenary receives the Report- Findings and Recommendations of the Ethics Committee, debates and refers the matter to the Attorney General as may be appropriateappropriate

“4. The Senate and HoR partner with Women in Nigeria groups and other relevant stakeholders like NBA and Nigeria Police to launch a comprehensive diagnostic Review of Laws, Regulations, Policies and Procedures that Prevent SGBV and Protect the Rights of Women in public and private spaces, identify existing barriers and gaps, develop and implement Specific Action Plan on a Fast Track timeline.

“5. The Senate/ National Assembly commences a new process for reconsideration of the *Five Gender Bills* introduced but repugnantly thrown out in the 9th National Assembly.

“On ALL the Actions, the Senate must prioritize Justice, Public Accountability, Transparency, Full Disclosure, Due Process and Supremacy of Public Interest.

“6. The Ministry of Women Affairs and Women in Nigeria groups collaborate on a massive Behavioral Change and Transforming Regressive Norms Against Women campaign for leaders in public and private sectors and Nigerian citizens at large.

“We can turn the Policy Window presented by this ugly incident to the best Opportunity ever presented to transform the country’s currently awful global ranking on the State of Affairs of Nigerian Girls and Women.

“Let’s ALL do this together as a landmark courageous decision on this 2025 Women’s Month.

“We are incredibly inspired by the courage and strength of the irrepressible Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan! We stand on! We walk on!”

