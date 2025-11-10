Ezekwesili Slams Leaders Over Worsening Insecurity

Former Minister of Education and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has condemned the continued killings across Nigeria, urging both government and citizens to “stop the bloodshed” and show empathy toward victims of violence.

In a statement shared on her social media handles, Ezekwesili described ongoing debates over whether the widespread killings in parts of Nigeria amount to genocide as “silly and heartless.”

She said: “Of what use are governments that cannot protect their own people? Of what use are leaders who do not value the lives of their people?”

READ ALSO:

Ezekwesili, who led national and international advocacy for the rescue of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls in 2014, recalled how government inaction against terrorists emboldened further kidnappings such as the 2018 Dapchi abduction and the surge in mass kidnappings across the country.

She noted that more than 90% of the Chibok schoolgirls were Christians, adding that Leah Sharibu was “punished for being a Christian” after being held back when others were released.

“Governments were more interested in unleashing all manner of assaults on innocent citizens who demanded accountability and results,” she lamented.

Ezekwesili criticized what she called “the death and dearth of empathy” among leaders and citizens alike, warning that moral numbness had allowed “mass killings of Nigerians daily with impunity.”

She also referenced comments by United States President, Donald Trump and former Information Minister Lai Mohammed, noting that even the latter had once described the killings as genocide in 2023.

“When your fellow humans tell you they are being targeted, learn to listen with compassion,” she urged. “One more Nigerian does not deserve to be killed while our governments do nothing. Period.”

Ezekwesili further appealled that: “Be human beings for once. Stop the bloodshed in our land. Period.”