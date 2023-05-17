New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Ezekwesili Sends Strong Message To Buhari Ahead Of Tells Buhari May 29

Ezeikwesili  sent message to Buhari to handover to her

The former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezeikwesili on Wednesday asked the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency hand over power to her as May 29 draws closer.

Ezeikwesili who made the remarks in a statement issued via her verified Twitter handle sarcastically urging Buhari to quickly hand over power to her so she can meet the aspiration of his supporters after his woeful performance in office.

In her tweet, she described Buhari as an “ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces.”

Her proclamation is coming amidst the outcry of the President’s supporters over his inability to secure the country and its citizens.

She urged his supporters to vote for her so she could bring respite to their agony.

She wrote, “Let’s ask the ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces @Mbuhari to swiftly hand over power to me so I can ssupporters’ supporters cry on his ignoble failure to secure the country, citizens and residents of Nigeria.

“I welcome their vote of confidence in me. “I welcome their vote of confidence in me.”

She added in another tweet, “Once I analytically surmised that demanding action on any governance issue from @Mbuhari was equivalent to expecting the impossible, I stopped.

“We have a so-called Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces, who sorely degenerated the state of our country’s security. Ignoble legacy.”

