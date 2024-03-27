Ezekwesili, Other Nigerian Women To Inspire Osun Women

…As group organizes ‘Osun Exceptional Ladies Conference’

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili is among the notable Nigerian women penciled down to deliver a speech at the maiden edition of the Osun Exceptional Ladies Conference organized by a women-promoting forum, Ladies’ Aspire.

The conference is billed to hold on April 6, 2024, as part of the activities to mark this year’s Women’s Day.

According to the Chairman of the forum, Mrs Folasade Oluyemisi Omole hinted that Ezekwesili, Mrs Funke Felix-Adejumo, Executive Director of FFA Group and Mrs Yemisi Iranloye would be speaking on “Fostering Female Leadership in Personal Development and Nation Building”.

Omole who spoke extensively on the nitty-gritty of the conference while addressing a press conference at the Osun NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo, on Wednesday, called on women from all walks of life in the state to attend the program.

According to her, the upcoming conference was to bring successful and like-minded women together as a team, saying Osun women would be trained on how to be reliable, and very enterprising.

Omole said the conference will accord the participants an opportunity to discuss careers that change lives.

“We want other women from all over Osun so that we can network together, team up together, help ourselves, and share our challenges and successes.

Omole, who assured that the forum will not in the future become a political group said “The ultimate thing is to help every woman to be exceptional in whatever field they found themselves.”

She, however, appealed to all women in the state to ensure that they attend the conference.

Omole further explained that medical outreach is part of other lined-up programs for the conference which according to her will start by 10:00 am at WOCDIF Event Centre, Ringroad, Osogbo.

Echoing similar views, Pastor Segun Oduyebo said the conference was aimed at establishing mentorship that enables young women to interact with women of substance on issues that change lives.