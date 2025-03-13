Ezekwesili: Natasha’s Suspension Threat To Democracy, Gender Inclusion

Share

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has slams the upper chamber of the National Assembly, the Senate for imposing a six-month suspension on the Senator from Kogi Central, Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, describing the action of the Senate as eliciting express grave concern.

Ezekwesili said: “By imposing this suspension under the pretext of rule violations, the Senate has not only silenced Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, but has also disenfranchised the people of Kogi Central, depriving them of their constitutional right to representation.”

The former Minister is a statement on her behalf by Anthony Ubani, xecutive Director, #FixPolitics Africa, a political nurturing group she pioneered, said: “This action blatantly disregards judi cial precedents, including Senator Ali Ndume v. Senate of Nigeria (2018) and Senator Dino Melaye v. Senate of Nigeria (2016), which affirm that lawmakers cannot be suspended in ways that strip their constituents of representation.

“The Senate’s repeated defiance of these rulings raises serious concerns about its commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative processes.

“Beyond undermining democratic principles, this punitive measure also calls into question the institution’s willingness to address misconduct within its ranks.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

