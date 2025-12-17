Ezekwesili Lauds WARDC As Pillar Of Access To Justice For Nigerian Women

Former World Bank Vice President, Dr Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, has praised the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) for its 25 years of unwavering commitment to promoting women’s rights and access to justice in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Ene Oshaba, Communications Officer/Editor Women News Today, WARDC, Ezekwesili described WARDC as “One of Nigeria’s most courageous institutions, standing firm where the law, justice, and the dignity of women intersect.”

She commended WARDC’s tireless work in keeping the promise of accountability and justice alive for thousands of women who would otherwise have been silenced.

Ezekwesili’s remarks were made at the opening ceremony of WARDC‘s 25th anniversary celebration, themed “Breaking Barriers and Building Futures with Women and Girls in Nigeria.”

The event brought together prominent Nigerian leaders, feminists, jurists, and parliamentarians to reflect on WARDC’s legacy of legal empowerment, gender justice, and feminist advocacy.

WARDC’s work has been instrumental in promoting policy reforms, challenging patriarchal systems, and empowering women to claim their rights.

Similarly, feminist icon and former First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, notes that WARDC has “redefined feminist legal advocacy in Nigeria by centring survivors, challenging patriarchal systems, and insisting that the law must work for women, not against them.”

Founder of WARDC, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, reflecting on the journey, describes the organisation as “a movement built on courage, solidarity, and the refusal to accept injustice as normal.”

She emphasizes that WARDC’s impact lies not only in policy reforms and landmark interventions, but in “the everyday lives of women and girls who now know their rights and can claim them.”

According to the statement, the silver jubilee celebration, themed “Breaking Barriers and Building Futures with Women and Girls in Nigeria,” will reflect on WARDC’s enduring legacy of legal empowerment, gender justice, and feminist advocacy over the last two and a half decades.

“The event will convene judicial leaders, lawmakers, government officials, development partners, civil society actors, activists, and beneficiaries to examine progress made and to chart a bold, feminist future for women’s rights in Nigeria.

The Opening Ceremony will feature a ceremonial procession of WARDC staff, volunteers, and partners, followed by the National Anthem, Women’s Anthem, and WARDC Anthem. Opening remarks will be delivered by the Chairman of the Ceremony, Prof. Akin Oyebode, with a welcome address by the Chairperson of the WARDC Board, Prof. Jumai Audi.

The celebration will also witness the unveiling of a commemorative book documenting WARDC’s struggles, victories, and impact, to be reviewed by Ijeoma Odia-Thomas, Guardian Today Woman Editor, with reflections from Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi and Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi.

A high-level panel on “Women’s Activism in Nigeria: Reflections” will feature respected advocates including Iyom Josephine Anenih, Prof. Joy Ezeilo, SAN, OON, BOH, Hassaina Maina, Mic Taiwo, and Ene Obi, alongside powerful testimonies from women whose lives have been transformed by WARDC’s interventions.

International and regional partners from Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, and the United States, alongside Nigerian civil society allies, will also lend their voices, reinforcing WARDC’s reputation as “a respected feminist institution with global solidarity and local impact.”