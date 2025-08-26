Ezekwesili: Fuel Subsidy Removal Good Reform Done Wrongly

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has said that it would be a herculean task to defend the President Bola Tinubu -led Federal Government of Nigeria due to its wrong policies.

Speaking at the Panel Discussion at the ongoing Nigerian Bar Association conference in Enugu, yesterday, Ezekwesili reacted to the Minister of Interior, Tunji Ojo’s suggestion that Nigeria should focus on research and development to prosper.

Ojo had while speaking in a keynote address, pointed out that China spends so much on research and development whereas Nigeria spends so much on the provision of infrastructure, noting that until this is done, economic growth and prosperity would continue to elude the country.

“It is a tough job to have to defend the APC government. You can do the right policies, but if you do it the wrong way, there will be a problem,” Ezekwesili said. She cited the removal of fuel subsidy as an example of a well-intentioned policy that was wrongly implemented, leading to spiral inflation.

“The reform was not prepared for. It was a good reform done the wrong way. It is bad because inflation is punishing the populace. You really have to prepare for reform,” Ezekwesili noted, adding that the declaration “Subsidy is gone” by the President has plunged many Nigerians into penury. “Inflation hits the poor so hard and they have nowhere to run to.

It was a good reform done wrongly,” she maintained. Ezekwesili urged lawyers and the judiciary not to reward prebendalism, and not to pander to the wishes of the political class that care less about the poor masses.

“The idea that politics is the pathway to becoming wealthy is an anomaly,” Ezekwesili said, stressing: “Any profession that is rewarding this kind of pre examined behaviour cannot be a profession that cares about tomorrow. “133 million Nigerians are in a state of poverty.

The lawyers are determining the rule of law in Nigeria. There should be an evaluation of the political class. This country lies prostrate for the poor – I am praying for the legal profession. Any profession that is rewarding prebendalism is not a profession.”