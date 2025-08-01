Ezekwesili Dismisses Constitution Amendment As Charade

Oby Ezekwesili yesterday dismissed the National Assembly’s review of the 1999 Constitution “as a charade and sheer waste of resources”.

The former Minister of Education lamented the effects of bad leadership on the country, saying criminal gangs are calling the shots while the majority suffers. She said at the 7th Penpushing anniversary and annual lecture.

Ezekwesili said rather than acceding to the people’s demand for a fresh Constitution that will help address all the imbalances and the inequalities defining the current Constitution, the National Assembly decided to embark on a venture that will do little or nothing to help address the need to restructure the country along the practice of true federalism.

She explained that the agitation for secession by some part of the country, the problem of insecurity, the challenge of unemployment and poverty, and maladministration as a whole will only be resolved with a new constitution that prioritises devolution of powers, justice, equity, and fairness to all irrespective of tribes and ethnicity.

The Human Capital Africa Chief Executive Officer urged the media to be at the vanguard of demanding a new Constitution that is powered by the people and will ultimately serve the progress and development of the country.

Ezekwesili said: “The ongoing Constitutional amendment cannot work, it cannot address our problem, it is a charade and sheer waste of resources. “The demand for a new Constitution is a matter of life and death.

“For instance, when the engineer tells us that the foundation of a building is structurally defective, is it not necessary to take the whole building down because it will continue to constitute an endangerment to the people.

“You won’t say, Oga, can we just do some little adjustment to the building, no, it won’t work, and this is the same with nation-building. So this expensive charade that the National Assembly is embarking on and spending money on won’t take us anywhere.”