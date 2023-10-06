Ezekwesili, Activists Brainstorm On Leadership Challenges, Solutions In Africa

The co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement (BBOG), Dr Oby Ezekwesili and other activists across Africa have started searching for ways to change the political leadership of the continent.

The Group that is currently meeting in Abuja, at the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG) Africa Conference, expressed worries that unless there is a paradigm shift in the political leadership structure, the continent may remain under the grip of economic underdevelopment.

Ezekwesili who is also one of the founders of SPPG noted that available data and indices of development have revealed an urgent need for a revolutionised political leadership change across Africa.

She bemoaned the dearth of quality leadership, which she said has greatly affected the socio-economic and democratic development of the continent.

She said, “As you listen to our brothers and sisters from various countries on the continent, you can see that it is a common denominator for Africans to mourn the absence of quality leadership.

“Africa has chosen the path of democracy and if look at historical numbers, more countries that have enjoyed prosperity have come through the democratic path. So, democracy is a very important thing because democracy comes with political freedom. With political freedom, there is a rule of law and that rule of law is the cornerstone of economic freedom.

“It is economic freedom that leads to the proliferation of ideas, innovations, creativity and therefore, the two most important economic agendas for countries is get solved faster and better. Competitiveness and productivity are all based on empirical data. So, if we know all those things as evidence abounds, we can not then sit back and hope that somehow change will come”

Martha Karua, a former member of Parliament in Kenya, said that while all Africans should arise in advocating for good governance and guarding against coups, everyone should also speak out against election riggers.

Karua opined that rigged elections and the production of wrong leaders were directly responsible for the economic backwardness in the continent.

Another Activist from Kenya, Boniface Mwangi, noted that bad leaders have continued to exploit both human and natural resources which abound in the continent, through the instrumentality of religion.

According to him, the type of productive and creative leadership needed to change the poor economic growth of Africa, cannot be achieved through only prayers, but active and purposeful involvement in politics by the right people.

“And then we need young people to take over power and that can’t happen when we spend more time praying than politicking, make politics our own way of life because the reason why you don’t have a job, the reason why there is no security, medicine in hospitals.