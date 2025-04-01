Ezekwesili Accuses Akpabio Of Dodging Sexual Harassment Probe

Share

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and human rights activist, has accused the Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of evading accountability over sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

New Telegraph recalls that Senator Natasha accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her and later denying her certain privileges in the Senate after she rejected his advances even in the presence of her husband.

Speaking days after she visited the Senate, Ezekwesili alleged that Akpabio and the Senate leadership have denied Natasha the right to a fair hearing and impartial investigation, despite repeated calls for justice.

The former Education Minister questioned why Akpabio had consistently blocked all efforts to conduct an independent Senate inquiry into the allegations.

Taking to his X handle, she wrote, “Can the @NGRSenate and @Senator_Akpabio tell Nigerians why they have persisted in denying their courageous colleague, Senator @NatashaAkpoti, the right to fair hearing and impartial investigation of her Sexual Harassment petition against the Senate President?

“Why is Senator Akpabio obstructing every opportunity for an impartial Senate inquiry into this matter? Why is he dodging the opportunity that can help him prove his innocence of the serious allegation leveled by his female colleague?

Ezekwesili further accused Akpabio’s colleagues of aiding the obstruction instead of upholding due process, saying, “Why are Senator Akpabio’s colleagues in the Senate supporting such obstruction in gross violation of the same ‘Senate Rules’ they used in illegally suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan?”

The former minister maintained that there would be no moving on from the case without accountability, transparency, and due process.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is never walking alone on this case. Never,” Ezekwesili declared.

The allegations and subsequent suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan have sparked a national debate on gender rights, abuse of power, and justice within Nigeria’s political system.

