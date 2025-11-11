Ezekiel Ibeh Donates N100m For Anambra Hospital, Nursing School

The Chairman of Swiss Metro Group, Dr. Ezekiel Ifeyi Ibeh, has donated N100 million to support the establishment of a community-driven hospital and nursing school in Ihiala, Anambra State.

Dr. Ibeh, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Metrotiles Roofing System, announced the donation during a high-profile fundraising event organized by the Ihiala Unity Forum in Ihiala Local Government Area on Sunday.

The event sought to raise N1.5 billion for the development of the healthcare and training facilities.

In addition to his financial contribution, Dr. Ibeh pledged that one of his subsidiaries, a leading roofing and construction company would undertake the full roofing of the hospital and nursing school buildings once structural works are completed.

Describing the gesture as an expression of his commitment to community development and human capital empowerment, the philanthropist emphasized that “wealth finds its true value only when it is used to uplift others.” He added that his motivation was driven by gratitude to God and a deep sense of social responsibility.

According to him, investing in health and education remains one of the most impactful ways to transform lives and promote sustainable development.

He expressed confidence that the project, upon completion, would provide affordable healthcare services and create opportunities for training young healthcare professionals within and beyond Ihiala.

Organizers of the event commended Dr. Ibeh and other donors for their generosity, noting that the initiative would address the long-standing absence of a modern healthcare facility and nursing school in the area. They remarked that after years of setbacks caused by insecurity, Ihiala was now refocusing on rebuilding its economy and social infrastructure.

The fundraising ceremony drew dignitaries, philanthropists, professionals, and community leaders, who pledged individual and collective support toward the realization of the project.

Highlights of the event included the unveiling of the hospital and nursing school prototypes, goodwill messages, and generous pledges from corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals.

Among the notable attendees were High Chief Darlington Nwabunike, President of De Imperial Philanthropic Family; Barr. Donald Amamgbo, African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate for Anambra South; and Chief Dr. Stanley Obodoagwu, alongside several distinguished sons and daughters of Ihiala both at home and in the diaspora.

The event was widely celebrated as a renewed call to unity and community service, rekindling the collective resolve of Ihiala indigenes to invest in projects that enhance lives and secure a healthier, more educated future for the community.