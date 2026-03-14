Ezekiel Adamu, the first son of a former sports administrator, Amos Adamu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said boxing is now going in right track. Excerpts:

How can you describe your journey into boxing?

We’ve been doing boxing for a while, as you know, I’m from a sports family and we got into boxing a few years ago, I think just about a year and a half ago and what we’ve been doing is building what we’re trying to show the whole world basically that Africa has talents, Nigeria does not lack talents at all, what we lack is the infrastructure and the platform to showcase the best of our talents and that’s what we’re doing by promoting the game.

Why boxing when you are from a family more known for football?

I didn’t choose boxing, I think boxing chose me as you know I’ve been doing my own business. I’ve been in entertainment business and I’ve been doing it for a while and I can say I’ve been successful for almost 19 years now. But like I said, boxing chose me, I didn’t choose boxing.

Looking at this Chaos in the Ring and the efforts would you say it worth it?

Absolutely, you know it takes a while to build a formidable system. I’m a businessman, I know that you can’t build anything within a year or even two years. It takes at least minimum three to five years for you to say yes we’ve built an ecosystem here but I mean it’s worth it 100% because what we’re giving is a platform for the fighters.

I mean you have talents here and boxing is one of the fastest growing sports in the world at the moment, so having a major platform like this and giving those fighters the opportunity getting paid properly getting the sponsors involved, absolutely it has worth the efforts.

How did you come about the idea of Portable and Carter Efe? What’s the reason for that?

I mean, what we have is that we have boxers and then we have entertainment. And sport, as you know, is entertainment. And this is not the first time it’s happening. It happens everywhere around the world. One of the biggest boxers at the moment is Jake Paul. Jake Paul used to be a YouTuber.

And look at what he’s doing with boxing at the moment. So getting these guys involved is entertainment. What you are giving these entertainers as well is another platform. They make money from concerts, they make money from comedy. Right now. they can make a lot more money from boxing.

The brand Portable with all the negativity around him, and Carter Efe, opposite character, what would you say about bringing them together?

Portable, Carter Efe. You know the beautiful thing about boxing is that boxing is all about fights. We don’t want a good boy in the boxing ring. And you find out to most of the boxers as well. When you speak to most boxers, what they will tell you is that I used to be a stubborn person, but boxing brought me down and all of that.

So boxing is a sport and it’s also a controlled sport. So Portable, let him channel his energy into the right thing. And I believe that’s what boxing is all about. We don’t want you to be a good boy with boxing. We need bad boys in boxing and that’s what it’s all about.

What would you say has been the influence of your father, Dr. Amos Adamu, on your career and your other siblings?

Absolutely. I mean, my dad is my hero. He’s been one of the driving force behind even my business. My dad was a fighter. He was the administrator that qualified Nigeria to go for the World Cup for the first time. My dad is the one that’s made Nigeria to win her first gold medal at the Olympics. So, the talent is there we can’t waste it, it’s in the DNA.

There is also Samson Adamu in CAF, Ezekiel Adamu in boxing, was there a time that your father sat you down and told you how proud he is?

I think we’re an overachiever family. So in every situation, we find ourselves, we pat ourselves in the back and we move on immediately. For us, we will not rest until we start having world champions in Nigeria here. We will not rest until we start bringing major international tournaments to Nigeria.

I think the last time the major tournament came to Nigeria was COJA, which is All African Games. We haven’t had any major international competition come to Nigeria again. So there’s a long way to go.

And, we will not relent until we start getting that come to Nigeria. Because the talents are here, the culture is here, the energy is here. So the infrastructure and the platform is what’s missing. And that’s what Balmoral Promotion is building.

What would you say about the state of sports in Nigeria?

For me, I will say that the state of sports in Nigeria has really gone backwards, in my own opinion. However, I am someone that work with the saying that ‘You dont ask what your country can do for you, but rather ask what you can do for your country.

What we are doing at Balmoral is to invest. For the first time ever we have a global partner, a global broadcast partner who is also partnering with us and showing these fighters to the global audience.

It means that in your room, in your house, you can actually watch this fight using your smartphone as well, which is a major deal. We also have betting integration this time around. It means that we also integrate bet so people can actually bet and also win from the fight. So, the ecosystem is growing and it keeps getting better.

What are your expectations of Nigeria at the coming Commonwealth Games later in the year?

To be honest with you, I think I will speak on the sports that I’m invested in at the moment, which is boxing. I think with boxing, what we’ve also had now, we’ve had serious people in boxing. It’s crazy how when we came into boxing, we’re not getting the right people.

Wale Edun is now the President of Nigerian Boxing Federation. He is a very serious person, as we know, and now we have the fighters having the opportunity from amateur to pro and there’s a platform like the Balmoral Promotions that can actually get us on. I think the morale is growing.

What has been the gains for the boxers through Balmoral promotions?

When I came in initially, the boxers were earning nothing but right now these boxers are actually earning top dollars now. From earning 50k, 100k per bout, they now earn in dollars. We all know boxing is a dangerous sport so they need to be well compensated so this platform gives them opportunity.

Naturally, boxers are strong people when you look at the heavyweight category in boxing as well you find out that most of the heavyweight guys even though they don’t represent Nigeria but they all have Nigerian blood in them from AJ (Anthony Joshua) to Deontay Wilder, Lawrence Okoli and others.

They’re all Nigerians and even Efe Ajagba who is also here as well. We have so many Anthony Joshuas walking the streets of Lagos. We have so many Efe Ajagbas in Ughelli there. And platforms like this just bring them out and give them the opportunity to showcase what they can do.

What does it cost to stage a boxing fight now in Nigeria?

Well, a boxing fight in Nigeria, it depends on how the card is. But I mean, boxing is an international sport. We’re not even calculating the money in Naira.

So obviously it’s in dollars. But I mean, you can put a show together. You spend nothing less than 700,000 to 1m dollars on this fight.

Most of the fighters are men. Is there future plan to involve women?

Well, the card is still not closed yet and we’re looking for the opportunity to showcase women. I mean, for us, what we have is a global platform and for you to be part of this, you have to be one of the best in the world.

We don’t want to put fighters that actually showcase that Africa is not there yet when we know they’re there.

So, until we get that right matchup, then we’ll put them on the cards. But for now, it’s mainly the best of male fighters we have on it.