Ezeife To Buhari: Don’t Swear In Tinubu  As President Of Nigeria

The first Republic Governor of Anambra State, and chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has again called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to swear in the acclaimed President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ezeife who spoke to New Telegraph in an exclusive interview on Thursday reiterated that four days after the presidential election he called on the president not to make the mistake of swearing in Tinubu.

He said ” My position is that I still believe there is God in heaven. Every Nigerian and the international community knows that Peter Obi won the election.

“I may be wrong but that is where I stand and make bold to say that the leadership of the country under President Mohammed Buhari should not create a problem for this nation, our children, and children yet unborn.

Dr Ezeife was responding to the uneasy calm in South East Nigeria over the much troubled and controversial election and the upcoming swearing in ceremony slated to hold on Saturday the 29,may 2023.

He however didn’t give reason but insisted that any mistake in perverting justice against the people’s wish and mandate must attract the wrought of God against Nigeria.