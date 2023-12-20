Ezeife, the bridge builder

P oliticians must learn from Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igboukwu), whose departure on December 14, 2023 leaves an accountability vacuum in a nation full of birds of questionable feathers that flock together out of greed.

In the Third Republic, Ezeife’s victory in the Anambra gubernatorial election guaranteed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) the desired national spread. Presidential candidate, Chief Moshood Abiola was relieved that the South-East did not let him down. Prior to the election, he had graced the wedding of Governor Ezeife’s daughter.

After serving in Lagos as a Federal Permanent Secretary, Ezeife, an Igbo, warmed himself to the Yoruba. In retirement, he became the Okwadike of his town, Igboukwu. The man saw the larger picture of a Nigeria where equity and justice reigned.

Okwadike also looked to the North in the quest for political balance. One of his famous quotes was that “seminars in Nigeria should avoid dogon turanci (long grammar)”. He had worked in the Civil Service and did not like the all talk and no action that followed most conferences and workshops.

Unfortunately, in his quest for national cohesion through equitable distribution of power and resources, critics saw him as advancing the Igbo cause and diminishing the aspirations of the two other major groups.

Ezeife was not one to sell his conscience or dance to the gallery. He benefited so much from the Yoruba but not be anyone’s praise singer. When one of his wives, Onyedi, was abducted in 2006, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu gave him N2 million.

Tinubu was governor of Lagos State at the time and remained Ezeife’s friend until death. The former did not support the latter’s presidential ambition simply because he felt it was unjust not to give the South-East that opportunity.

Ezeife became governor in 1992 with profound South-West backing. Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba played a prominent role. On a certain midnight, Chief Joe Ifedobi, Okosisi of Akpo, embarked on a journey to Abeokuta, with Dr. Gabriel Mba, proprietor, Dionye Memorial Hospital, Ekwulobia.

By 1am, they were in Onitsha. Two hours thirty minutes later, they reached Iyaro Park, Benin. At exactly 6.30 am, Osoba received them in his Abeokuta home from where they travelled to Benin to attend Chief John Oyegun’s governorship rally.

Ezeife held the South-West in high esteem. He chose the University College Ibadan ahead of the University of Nigeria Nsukka for his degree course in Economics. Like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he loved to dress in white.

There is so much to learn from Okwadike. He did not attend secondary school yet the same man bagged a Master’s and Ph.D. from Harvard University and taught at Makerere University, Kampala. His secondary school certificate was never an issue.

Ezeife was an Economist, who understood the Nigerian situation. Having benefitted from the Igbo Apprenticeship System as a spare parts trader and patent medicine dealer, he tried to advise President Olusegun Obasanjo beyond politics. That earned him a sack letter.

After removal as Obasanjo’s Political Adviser, Ezeife continued to offer unsolicited counsel to subsequent presidents. He wrote to Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. He did the same to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In all those letters, Ezeife harped on the need to grow the economy through reduction in the price of petroleum products by focusing more on manufacturing industries. His idea was to rely less on import, look inwards like China and bring down the pump price of petrol to between N40 and N60 per litre.

He suffered for being forthright. When Obasanjo sacked him, the fight did not end there. Ezeife’s Abuja home was pulled down, with the president watching. The Federal Capital Territory administration under Nasir El Rufai deployed three caterpillars to do it.

As a true Nigerian, Ezeife remained in the North. He was not afraid to tag Buhari a kidnapper after Nnamdi Kanu was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Abuja. Okwadike was in court to support the IPOB leader.

Okwadike, a detribalised, fearless leader died in Abuja. He continued to preach unity and fair play until the end. Money could not buy his conscience. Not many Nigerians can stand erect and beat their chest with pride. Ezeife was a true patriot.