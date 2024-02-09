Ezeife Demise: Reps Pledge Support As Nwodo Heads National Burial Committee

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has commissioned former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo to head the National Burial Committee for the interment of late Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor of Anambra State.

Performing the formal inauguration of the committee, in Abuja, Kalu, charged the Nwodo-led committee to give its best to ensure a befitting farewell for the late Ezeife, however, assured that members of the National Assembly are solidly stand behind it.

He said: “You have sons in the National Assembly, and we the members of the National Assembly have said that when you make your budget, give us our share for contribution.

“We are going to solidly stand behind this committee, so please give it your best. Whenever you need us, we are available, we will not abandon you.”

The Speaker, who is the highest-ranking political leader from the South Eastern region, noted that the late Ezeife was a man of peace, who did not believe in violence or using social vices to fight injustice.

He called on Igbo people to unite and move the South East region forward just like the late Ezeife was doing before his death.

He added that those using violence to disrupt the development of the Eastern region to desist from it, by embracing the Igbo spirit of oneness, which remained a major legacy of late Ezeife.

According to him: “Ezeife was a great man who sacrificed for the Igbo tribe, he believed in a South East of peace and unity, he did not stand for the killing and destruction some people carrying out in the region.

“He also believed in dialogue and the spirit of oneness, so we will use his burial to tell Nigerians that Igbo people are united.”

Earlier, the Secretary/Head of the Secretariat, of the National Burial Committee (NBC), Chief Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, while making the presentation of the membership composition of the committee, disclosed that it consists of former governors, legislators, captains of industries, and elder statesmen of varying social-cultural groups, faith-based organisations, political parties, and civil society groups drawn from different parts of the country.

Okwenna noted that the late Ezeife was a man of peace, who cohabited with people from different regions, parties, religions, and tribes.

“As you can see today, the life he lived is reflected in the caliber of people on the committee.

“We have people from different parties and so many friends and family because he was a man given to brotherhood and love.”

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, stated that the committee would give Ezeife the kind of burial he deserved.

Nwodo said the committee would make a statement with Ezeife’s burial to portray the spirit of oneness among Igbo people.

“This is the Igbo spirit we want to celebrate we want to show Nigerians that people are united.