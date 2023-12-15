Ezeife Believed In Superpower Potential Of Nigeria – Ngige

Former Governor of Anambra State and two-time Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has grieved over the death of elder statesman, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, popularly known as Okwadike Igbo Ukwu.

Ezeife who was a former Governor of Anambra State, died at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, on Thursday, at the age of 85.

Reacting in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, Ngige recalled with nostalgia his last contact with Chief Ezeife during the Ohaneze President-General Elders Advisory meeting in October at the Abuja residence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, where Okwadike complained that he was sick and afflicted with a serious medical condition.

The former minister said he never knew it was going to be their last physical meeting before this unkind daylight robbery by the death of the man, Okwadike, who believed in the superpower potential of the Nigerian nation.

Ngige who described the late Ezeife as a senior friend and mentor who discussed and courageously defended everything possible for the betterment of Ndigbo and Nigeria, said he was a man of many parts who combined intellectualism with politics and activism in his quest for a more progressive Nigeria, anchored on equity, fairness and justice for all, irrespective of tribe and creed.

The statement partly reads: “Chief Ezeife was an erudite self-made intellectual, distinguished academic, thoroughbred politician, charismatic activist and a statesman per excellence.

His demise is a great loss to the nation and Ndigbo in particular who have lost in rapid succession, great men and women of immeasurable value, such as Chief Guy Ikokwu, Prof. George Obiozor, Prof. Joe Irukwu SAN, Prof. Ben Nwabueze SAN and George Uwechue SAN.

“When I was the President of Aka Ikenga, we made him one of our resource persons and our group tapped into his wealth of knowledge and later urged him to contest for the governorship of Anambra State in 1992.

“We supported him all through, even during the series of cancelled primaries of the then Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 1991.

He eventually won the election and held office as Governor of Anambra State from January 1992 to November 1993 when the military struck again.

“Whilst I was Governor of Anambra State, Ezeife was one of the Anambra elders who gave my administration a lot of moral support, to the extent that they spoke frequently and met bi-monthly either in Awka or Abuja as his unseen Honourary Adviser.

The two others were former Attorney General of the Federation, late Chike Offodile SAN and former President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, late Dr. Dozie Ikedife.”

Ngige also remembered that on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 10.am, Chief Mbazulike Amechi. Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, himself and Chief Goody Uwazuruike, met the then President of Nigeria, Gen, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) at Aso Rock to persuade him to release Nnamdi Kanu to them unconditionally.

“I facilitated the appointment and led them to Buhari. The President said he will not say no to us but will give us an answer later.”

He condoled with the family of the late Ezeife, the people of Igbo Ukwu town in Aguata LGA of Anambra State and the government and people of Anambra State for this huge loss. He prayed to God to grant the soul of the department eternal rest.