Ezeani Calls For Greater Investment In Young People

At the South East Student Entrepreneurship and Innovation Conference (SESEI Conference 2025), Mrs. Rosemary Ezeani, Director of the Oluebube Charity Foundation (OCF), delivered a powerful keynote that stirred the hearts and minds of students, entrepreneurs, and young changemakers at the event.

With unwavering conviction, she declared, “Youth are not useless, they are used less.” Her words resonated deeply with the audience, framing the youth not as passive recipients of support but as a dynamic force capable of reshaping society, provided they are given the right platforms, mentorship, and resources.

Mrs Ezeani emphasized the urgent need for greater investment in young people, not only through financial empowerment but also through access to skills, mentorship opportunities, and spaces where innovation can thrive.

She urged stakeholders, policymakers, and private sector leaders to shift their perspectives and see the youth as partners in progress, rather than dependents waiting for handouts.

Her keynote highlighted the intersection between humanitarian leadership and entrepreneurship, underscoring how compassion combined with innovation can unlock solutions to some of society’s greatest challenges.

According to her, today’s youth possess both the creativity and resilience to build enterprises that do not just generate profit but also drive meaningful impact within their communities.

As Director of OCF, an organization deeply rooted in grassroots empowerment, Mrs. Ezeani reaffirmed her commitment to creating opportunities for young people to rise above limitations and to transform their potential into tangible success stories.

Her message was clear: when we invest in the energy, passion, and ideas of the youth, we are investing in a future defined by innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Her words left the audience not just inspired but challenged, a reminder that the future of the region, and indeed the nation, depends on how seriously we take the task of empowering the next generation today.