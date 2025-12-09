Ezeala Drives New Wave Of Tech To Help African SMEs

African entrepreneur Darvey Ugochukwu Ezeala is expanding his footprint across technology and luxury real estate.

Ezeala is redirecting his focus from media and brand strategy into two fast-growing sectors: AI-driven app development and premium short-term rentals.

Ezeala is fast positioning himself as one of the leading voices in the continent’s evolving digital economy.

Under the TMS Group, he is developing custom mobile applications and automation tools designed to help African SMEs improve customer management, payments, workflow efficiency and digital marketing.

He is also integrating artificial intelligence into these solutions, with new tools for business analytics and predictive real estate modelling.

Alongside his tech initiatives, Darvey Ezeala is scaling a luxury short-let business aimed at corporate clients, international travellers and digital professionals. His properties feature high-end interior design, smart automation and concierge-style services.

With plans to expand into Europe, the UAE and the United States, Ezeala says his goal is to build a globally competitive tech ecosystem while mentoring emerging African entrepreneurs.