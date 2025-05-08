Ezeakor, Peter, Others In 100m Events On Day 2 of MTN CHAMPS Grand Final In Uyo

Share

The second day of the MTN CHAMPS Grand Final delivered a thrilling display of sprinting prowess at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, as athletes produced a flurry of Personal Bests (PBs) in the 100m events across multiple categories.

Leading the charge in the Senior Men’s 100m preliminaries, Chidera Ezeakor — winner of the MTN CHAMPS Benin leg and runner-up to Favour Ashe in Lagos stormed to a new lifetime best of 10.35s, emerging as the fastest qualifier.

He was followed closely by Glory Olokpa (10.44s) and Lucky Daje (10.47s), who also posted impressive performances.

In the Senior Women’s category, Kate Odumoso clocked 11.55s, shaving five-hundredths off her previous PB set in Benin to top the leaderboard.

Cynthia Chioma also smashed her own record, improving from 11.65s to 11.56s, with Sophia Efetobore finishing in 11.65s.

The Junior Men’s 100m saw Williams Stephen register a PB of 10.77s, securing the fastest time in the qualifying round.

Alvin Onyeama of Team MTN comfortably won his heat in 10.89s, while Olerirume Righteous completed the top three performances.

It was a breakthrough day for the Junior Women, particularly for Team MVP’s Ejiro Peter, who slashed her PB from 12.17s to a blistering 11.89s to lead the heats.

Close on her heels was teammate Ufuoma Merit, who clocked 11.90s, followed by Perezide Sigah with another PB of 11.94s.

In the 400m hurdles, Emmanuel Salubi claimed victory in the senior men’s race, ahead of Nsikak Okon Francis and Moses Eze.

In the junior category, Possible Daniel emerged champion, with Endurance Favour and Goodluck Kabowei placing second and third respectively.

The Grand Final — which has drawn over 2,000 athletes from 136 secondary schools and 93 club teams continues on Thursday, May 8, with the championship set to climax on May 9 when six team trophies will be awarded across different divisions.

