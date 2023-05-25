New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Eze Snubs Eagles, Named In England Squad For Euro Qualifiers

Super Eagles target Eberechi Eze has been named in England’s squad for their 2024 Euro Qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia, Soccernet. ng reports. Eze has been a target for the Super Eagles in recent years. Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick tried to get him to play for the Super Eagles in 2017 when he was playing for Queens Park Rangers.

And Eze could have been capped for Nigeria in a friendly against Burkina Faso, but the game was called off. He joined Crystal Palace in 2020, and he has built a solid reputation since his move. He has displayed great movement, ball usage, dribbling ability and good passing ability.

However, he has taken it a notch higher this season, especially since Roy Hodgson took over as Crystal Palace boss.

