Eze Scores Winner As Arsenal Avoid Scare At Mansfield Town

Eberechi Eze scored the winning goal as Arsenal were tested but overcame a spirited Mansfield Town to move into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The hosts, who are just five points clear above the relegation zone in League One, heaped pressure on the Premier League leaders before Noni Madueke gave Arsenal the lead just before half-time.

Madueke had earlier forced Mansfield goalkeeper Liam Roberts into a save before the England winger curled the ball into the top corner after Gabriel Martinelli teed him up at the edge of the box.

But this was not the routine win many expected and Kepa Arrizabalaga was forced into smart saves from Rhys Oates and Louis Reed, while Tyler Roberts fired a curling effort just wide in the first half.

Mikel Arteta had named two 16-yearolds in his side, with Marli Salmon making his first start for the club and Max Dowman becoming the youngest player to start an FA Cup match for the Gunners at 16 years and 66 days old.

Dowman was excellent and had two chances saved early on in the game before Madueke’s opener. But the Gunners boss called on seasoned players Eberechi Eze and Jurrien Timber from the substitutes bench as he looked to avoid a cup upset after Mansfield equalised.

Salmon was involved in Mansfield’s goal when his attempted pass to Cristhian Mosquera was short and substitute Will Evans finished well past Arrizabalaga. But Eze thumped a shot high into the net in the 66th minute to ensure Arsenal progressed to the next round.