Eze Onuora Holds Coronation Ceremony In Imo Community

It was a moment of joy and celebration as the people of Okwudor Ancient Kingdom in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State witnessed the coronation of their new traditional ruler, Eze Ben Chidi Onuora, the Obi of Okwudor Ancient Kingdom, alongside his wife, Ugoeze Ngozi Iheoma Onuora.

The event followed Eze Onuora’s official confirmation by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who recently presented him with the staff of office.

The palace was aglow with activity as kinsmen, relatives, friends, and well-wishers trooped in to identify with the new monarch and pay homage in recognition of his ascension to the throne.

Speaking with journalists, Eze Onuora expressed profound gratitude to God for the successful outcome of the event.

He also appreciated his people for finding him worthy to lead, assuring them that he would not betray the trust bestowed upon him.

He described the coronation as a symbol of full recognition of his ascension, emphasizing the responsibilities that come with the title, responsibilities he has accepted wholeheartedly.

The Monarch pledged that the community would witness waves of positive change aimed at taking Okwudor to greater heights.

“Today is blessed by God,” he said. “The journey took more than two years, with a series of litigations, but today, light has come to the community. I urge all aggrieved parties to sheath their swords and join us in moving the community forward.”

He further appealed to anyone he may have offended in the past to forgive him, just as he has forgiven others.

“The task ahead is enormous and requires everyone’s ideas. Regardless of political or personal affiliations, we welcome every idea that will uplift our people.”

Eze Onuora added that he remains committed to upholding the customs and cultural values of the community while also working with the state government, corporate organizations, and individuals to ensure the holistic development of Okwudor.

In his remarks, the President General of the community, Joachim Mbama, said the people of Okwudor were deliberate in choosing Eze Onuora as their monarch.

He said that no one else was more qualified to ascend the throne, highlighting Eze Onuora’s past contributions to the community as an individual.

Mbama expressed optimism that under Eze Onuora’s reign, Okwudor would experience unprecedented development and unity.

A close friend of the traditional ruler, Shuabi Idris, who traveled from the North to witness the event, spoke highly of the new Eze.

He described Onuora as a longstanding friend who has been of great help to him over the years.

“I’m happy to come to the Southeast to celebrate with my friend. This is the first time I’m witnessing such a coronation outside my region,” he said.

Idris prayed for divine wisdom for the new Eze, noting that his wide travels and wealth of experience would reflect positively on the community.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of yam seedlings to the four villages of Okwudor by Eze Onuora, symbolizing the start of the planting season.

