Eze Nwosu Lacks Power To Appoint ICA Leadership –Ezenekwe

The Igbo Community Association (ICA) has debunked any faction in its leadership, and accused Eze Igbo of Abuja, Eze Ibe Nwosu of unilaterally appointing individuals and presenting them as ICA epresentatives.

ICA President General Engr. Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe in a statement, said such appointments were neither constitutionally sanctioned nor democratically endorsed by the members as “Eze Nwosu’s actions are unauthorised and lack legitimacy.”

Ezenekwe advised Eze Nwosu to refrain from misappropriating the ICA’s name and identity for personal agenda. “Such actions risk undermining the unity of the Igbo community and contradict the democratic principles we uphold,” he stated.

He denied the allegations of financial impropriety directed at ICA leadership, describing it as “smokescreen intended to divert attention from Eze Nwosu’s refusal to respect democratic processes.

