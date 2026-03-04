Eze Inaugurates FCC Works C’ttee, Pledges Strict Enforcement Of Federal Character Principle

The Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Committee on Works, Transport and Aviation, Peter Eze, has pledged firm commitment to the full enforcement of the Federal Character principle, assuring Nigerians that the committee will live up to its constitutional responsibilities with diligence and courage.

Eze made this declaration yesterday during the inaugural meeting of the committee at the FCC Headquarters in Abuja.

The committee is one of the 25 operational committees recently approved at the Commission’s weekly plenary presided over by the Executive Chairman, Mrs. Ayo Hulayat Omidiran, as part of ongoing reforms to reposition the Commission for greater effectiveness.

Addressing members drawn from the six geopolitical zones, Eze emphasized that the committee’s core mandate is to ensure strict compliance with the laws establishing the FCC, particularly in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) under the supervision of the Federal Ministries of Works, Transport, and Aviation.

He stressed that the Federal Character principle remains a constitutional directive designed to prevent domination of public institutions by any particular region or group. Quoting President Bola Tinubu, who described the Commission as the “conscience of the nation,” Eze said the committee fully understands the weight of that responsibility.

He affirmed that the members are determined to meet the President’s expectations and align their oversight functions with the Renewed Hope Agenda by promoting fairness, equity, and national cohesion.