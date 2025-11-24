Eze Bury Spurs With First Hat Trick As Arsenal Go Six-Point Clear

…It’s a result of prayer, faith- player declares

Eberechi Eze delivered a devastating masterclass at the Emirates Stadium yesterday, netting his first career hattrick as Arsenal overpowered Tottenham Hotspur to surge six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank had attempted to frustrate the league leaders with a defensive back-five setup, but his tactical approach crumbled under Arsenal’s relentless pressure.

The Gunners dictated the game from the first whistle and broke the deadlock in the 36th minute through Leandro Trossard, who finished clinically after a superb through ball from Mikel Merino.

Eze, whose dramatic summer move to Arsenal snatched him from Spurs’ grasp at the last minute, then doubled the advantage just before the break. The 26-yearold glided past two defenders at the edge of the box before unleashing a low drive beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

Frank responded by abandoning his back-five at halftime, introducing Xavi Simons in a bid to spark life into a subdued Spurs attack. Instead, Arsenal struck again — within just 23 seconds of the restart. Eze curled a sublime left-footed effort into the bottom corner to make it 3–0 and send the home crowd into delirium.

Spurs barely found composure throughout the match, though they briefly threatened a comeback when Richarlison capitalised on a rare defensive lapse, lifting the ball over David Raya from nearly 40 yards out. But Arsenal were unshaken.

Eze sealed his hat-trick, and the rout, with another emphatic finish in the 76th minute, completing a statement performance that further strengthens Arsenal’s title credentials. The Gunners’ current six-point cushion is their largest lead at this stage of a Premier League season since their 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.