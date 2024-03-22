Eyong: Advancing Gender Equality Through Inclusive Economic Policies

The International Women’s Day (IWD) is a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political. The day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

The growing international women’s movement, which has been strengthened by four global United Nations women’s conferences, has helped make the commemoration a rallying point to build support for women’s rights and participation in the political and economic arenas.

Speaking on this year’s theme: ‘Count Her in, Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment’, Beatrice Eyong, the UN Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria, said the theme for the year is so important as it allows us to reflect on the progress, we are making in advancing gender equality through inclusive economic policies and programmes.

CSW 68

“The day and month also provide us opportunity to review current gaps, spotlighting/celebrating people especially women and girls and institutions that are promoting the inclusive growth and development “The theme also aligns with the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW 68) which is ‘Accelerating the Achievement of Gender Equality and The Empowerment of All Women and Girls’ by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective.

“Aligning the themes of the two global events is strategic as it will help mobilise and galvanise the necessary awareness and advocacy needed to amplify the importance of inclusive economy in advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and women’s leadership from the home to the public spaces.”

She congratulated the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, for her passion and commitments in changing and improving the status of women in Nigeria especially in empowering them with practical tools and materials to succeed as every community will get machines that reduce women labour according to what they do.

Challenges

Whilst significant progress has been made in advancing women economic empowerment through deliberate inclusive policies and programmes, many challenges remain both at global, national and sub national levels Eyong stressed that the world is at a crucial crossroad for gender equality while lamenting that conflict is on the rise, the number of women living in conflict-affected settings has increased by 50 per cent since 2017.

From Gaza to Ukraine, Sudan or Afghanistan, the number of women and girls living in conflict-affected places currently amounts to over 614 million. When one is hit, women and girls are most affected,-from increased risks of gender-based violence (GBV) to the loss of life and livelihood opportunities and greater food insecurity, Limited healthcare services and limited water, sanitation and hygiene put women and girts disproportionally at risk as it hampers their ability to manage their specific needs.

For example during menstruation, pregnancy or breastfeeding. She pointed out that climate change was also having an impact on women. According to her: “Climate change amplifies easing gender inequalities, it poses specific threats to women’s and girls’ livelihoods. In many parts of the word, women and girls have the principal responsibility for securing food, water and energy for their families and communities.

As climate change intensifies, women’s unpaid care work increases.” She said by 2050 women globally will be spending almost 2.5 more hours per day on unpaid care work than men, on the current trajectory. “By 2050, food insecurity caused by climate change is projected to increase for 236 million more women and girls,” she said.

Pushback on women’s rights

Globally women’s rights are increasingly coming under threat or being rolled back. Countries are withdrawing from international commitments protecting women’s rights, such as the Istanbul Convention and are adopting regressive laws exacerbating impunity for perpetrators of domestic violence.

Space for engagement with women’s rights organisations and feminist groups is shrinking, and competition for limited resources is increasing. This results in weaker advocacy and accountability. “Women Human rights defenders continue to face hostile attacks, reprisals and other severe, often GBV of their rights and coordinated suppression of their freedoms of speech.” She lamented that our global economic system is failing women and financial investment in women remains alarmingly low.

“An additional $360 billion annually is needed to achieve SDG 5 on Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. Programmes dedicated principally to gender equality represent only 4 per cent of official development assistance. The current economic structure is pushing more women into poverty.

Today, one in every 10 women lives in extreme poverty, and projections indicate 342.4 million women and girls will not have moved out of extreme poverty by 2030 unless we shift current trends from radicalised and migrant groups,” she added. UN Women has conveyed the Equality Action Coalition on Economic Justice and Rights in partnership with governments and other groups to advance women’s economic empowerment.

Comprehensive social security coverage

According to her: “Only 26.5 percent of women have comprehensive social security coverage. Only 61.4 percent of women are in the labour force versus 90.6 percent of prime working age men with most women’s employment being in the informal economy. On average, women in the labour force earn 20 percent less than their male counterparts.”

2024 a decisive year

“Going by projections, 2024 is a decisive year. Women will have the right to vote in over 60 countries, shaping the world they want to live in. If Women’s equal political participation and representation is to boost democracies and to guarantee that more inclusive decisions are made women’s representation in governments and decision-making tables need to be increased.

Research shows that when women have a seat at the decision-making table, there are more gender-responsive and inclusive activities.” She said investing in women benefits women and society as a whole. “Investing in women is not only a moral good but also a smart economic investment. Investing in care services, day-care and elderly care creates a double win.

Not only does it reduce unpaid care work, largely carried out by women, but it also creates decent work opportunities with the potential to create almost $300 million by 2035, closing gender employment gaps could boost GDP per capita across all regions. “Women and girls could be free out of poverty if governments create a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving access to education and expanding social transfers.”