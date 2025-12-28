Eyo Festival Shows Culture, Tradition Hold Huge Tourism Potential – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the Eyo Festival in Lagos as a powerful reminder that Nigeria’s culture and traditions hold immense tourism potential and can serve as vital assets for national development.

The President made this remark on Saturday at the grand finale of the week-long 2025 Eyo Festival held at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Encouraging revellers to celebrate peacefully and ensure the safety of all participants, Tinubu said the festival highlights the country’s rich cultural identity.

“It is a reminder that our culture and traditions hold great tourism potential. Indeed, our cultural assets can serve as valuable resources for destination promotion. The glamour of white-robed figures parading our streets in celebration of distinguished Lagosians sends a resounding message about our identity and our country,” he said.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President attended the festival dressed in a white robe with a damask sash and a distinctive hat decorated with bold stars.

Like other participants, he also carried the traditional staff known as opambata. The colourful celebration began earlier in the week with the presentation of the festival staff to the President at his Lagos residence on Sunday, December 21.

The Eyo Festival, which dates back to 1854, was held in 2025 for the first time in eight years.

This year’s edition honoured four distinguished Lagos personalities: the first military administrator of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson; the first civilian governor, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande; a former civilian governor, Sir Michael Otedola; and a former Iyaloja and mother of the President, Alhaja Abibat Mogaji.

The event showcased Lagos’ deep cultural heritage, with Yoruba families participating in colourful regalia, dances and displays of unity and peace.

In a message to the organisers, President Tinubu described the carnival as “a great rekindling of our culture,” noting that it celebrates the achievements and exemplary lives of distinguished Nigerians.

He added that the honourees were visionary leaders whose contributions helped shape Lagos into a state of national and international prominence.

The President also highlighted the significance of the festival coinciding with the Detty December season, a period that attracts Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign tourists to Lagos.

Welcoming guests, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the event as historic and a symbolic homecoming for the President.

He praised the traditional institutions, led by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, for reviving the festival, describing the Eyo Festival as a living archive of Yoruba heritage and a symbol of unity, purity and communal strength.