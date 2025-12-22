Eyo Festival Provides Platform To Showcase Lagos’ Culture, Tourism, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the Eyo festival provides a platform to showcase Lagos not only as Nigeria’s economic and commercial hub but also as a beacon of culture and tourism, worthy of local and international attention.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during the Ijade Opa Eyo procession at Lagos House, Marina, when the Olori Eyo, White Cap chiefs, traditional leaders and participants paid homage to Governor Sanwo-Olu and representatives of important personalities to be honoured with this year’s Eyo festival scheduled for Saturday, December 27.

Those to be honoured with this year’s Eyo festival are the late IyalojaGeneral, Chief Abibat Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu; the first military Governor of Lagos, Mobolaji Johnson; the first civilian Governor, Alhaja Lateef Jakande; and the Third Republic Governor, Sir Michael Otedola.

Ahead of the Eyo festival, Lagos Island came alive yesterday with the traditional Ijade Opa Eyo procession, which moved through key historic locations, reaffirming the city’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

The ritual procession, marked by the ceremonial bearing of the Opambata, symbolised guidance, protection and the transmission of tradition from one generation to another, as Lagos reflected on its foundations and advanced with dignity.

Speaking during the event, tagged “Ijade Opa Eyo”, which featured the Adimu Orisa festival’s songs, performances, and prayers with ceremonial processions led by Olori Eyo and Akinsiku of Lagos, Chief Adebola Dosumu, and adherents with their Opa Mbata, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the gathering marked the commencement of the Eyo festival.