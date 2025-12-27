Eyo Festival Makes Colourful Comeback In Lagos

Lagos was awash with culture and excitement on Saturday as the iconic Eyo Festival made a vibrant return, transforming Tafawa Balewa Square into a hub of tradition, music and pageantry.

Popularly referred to as the Adamu Orisha Play, the festival kicked off its 2025 edition with grand processions that attracted residents, tourists and cultural enthusiasts from across the state.

From the early hours of the day, streets leading to the venue were filled with anticipation as the famous Eyo masquerades, dressed in flowing white robes and wide-brimmed hats, emerged in coordinated groups.

READ ALSO:

Their rhythmic chants, measured steps and symbolic movements created a captivating spectacle, drawing cheers and admiration from onlookers.

The event also carried a strong sense of prestige, as top government officials were expected to grace the celebration.

Among the distinguished guests reportedly slated to attend were President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were also expected to be present, highlighting the festival’s importance to the state’s cultural heritage.

The return of the Eyo Festival was particularly significant, as it had last been held in 2017. Its reappearance sparked renewed excitement among Lagosians, many of whom see the event as a powerful symbol of the city’s history and identity. Beyond its entertainment value, the festival serves as a living reminder of Yoruba traditions, blending spirituality, communal unity and storytelling through dance and costume.

As the processions continued and spectators filled the square, the 2025 Eyo Festival once again reinforced Lagos’ reputation as a city where modern life and deep-rooted culture coexist, offering a colourful celebration that connects the past with the present.