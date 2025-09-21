Eyiyemi Rogbinyin: Nollywood, Fashion Need Robust Collaboration To Excel

Eyiyemi Olivia Rogbinyin carries a wealth of experience, grown over time in diverse career paths. Rogbinyin is not the type that is easily noticed as a celebrity. She is not loud but is often described as meticulous, disciplined and an achiever. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE she speaks about how navigating five different careers came along with roller-coaster of experiences and loads of lessons learnt

You started your career in broadcasting and then you went into fashion and designing and now you are an actress. Tell us how you have been able to navigate these careers smoothly?

I actually started my career in architecture. I have my first degree in architecture. I worked in architecture and interior designs before I went into broadcasting. Then, stage plays and then fashion and now back to acting career again.

That is like four careers now?

I think, more than that but, who is counting? I have been an architect, actually worked in the building and sites. I have done interior designing with focus on bathrooms and lights. Then, I went into Television and Radio. TV and Radio opened up the door for comparing events and acting on stage.

A few of us thought the acting career was recent?

I used to do stage plays in the early 2000. Before I got married, I did stage plays. So, from broadcasting, I started my tailoring business, which is fashion. From tailoring, I moved back into acting, comparing events and doing voice-overs. In between those careers, I have done a cooking show.

You did architecture in school and not theater arts. So, how did the performance on stage plays start?

It was friends. Teju Babyface and Bunmi Davis. Bunmi Davis is the one that produces Ali Baba’s January 1st concert. So, Bunmi Davis used to do stage plays and Teju Babyface was a friend of my family. From Teju Babyface, I met Bunmi Davis. I can’t remember how the conversation started. That is how I ended up doing stage plays and I loved it.

When you were into fashion designing, your pieces were spectacular. Why did you give up on fashion?

God moved me into acting career. He said it was time to move and I moved. I only sew for myself now.

Is that not depriving the world of that talent?

No, not like that. For me, I was struggling with the fashion business because it is not easy to make ready-to-wear fashion. It’s a money spinner now but I believe the reason God wanted me to make clothes back then was because He wanted me to understand how human beings are. People will walk into my shop to sew clothes. I have never met them before but they will sit down and start talking to me. They can sit for hours, telling me their life stories. I will not contribute to the story but will patiently listen. It made me a patient person. I am more of a patient person now. With all the careers that God has given me the grace to do, it’s a journey and I have enjoyed the whole journey. Now what I am enjoying is acting, comparing events and voice-overs.

What would you say you love about acting?

What I love about it is the getting to know people. I am a people’s person. Actors can be divas. When we get there, we forget we work with human beings. I strongly believe that the reason God brought me back into Nollywood is to show how He wants it done. To show God’s love and his excellence. For example, there is something that happens on all movie sets. The people that do makeup, and those that provides wardrobe, no one very asks what their names are. All we hear people scream is ‘Makeup! Wardrobe! You cannot work with me without me asking what your name is. They are surprised when I call them by their names the next day. The crew work so hard. They are lot more work than any actor does and they are undervalued. They are like the chairs we sit on or the tables. Stress is not my favorite word. So, I will say it can be a bit much on movie sets. No matter how well planned, somethings can just decide, out of the blues not to work. Being able to understand what they are going through, being able to see it from their point of view, enables me to be a better actor.

A few thespians like yourself have said that acting is spiritual. That one has to be very prayerful or have something else you believe in to help come out of certain movie roles when the cameras stop rolling. Do you share this thought?

I can only speak for myself. In life, if you do not know who you are or whose you are, then there is a problem. I told you that God moved me into acting. That means, everything I do depends on God. I haven’t encountered a movie role that when I am finished, I find it hard to move on. That is how I am in different careers I have done. When I get into a career, I do it to the best of my ability. I am done and I move on. I don’t have anything weighing me down, that I have to move away from people to get better. That has never happened to me. There are a few roles that I have done that are complete opposite of who I am as a person. It’s a role. It’s a job. Once I am done, I move. I see it as a grace. God gives us gifts but most times, we are not patient enough to find out why he gave us the gifts.

Was it passion that pushed you into broadcasting, tell us how that career path came

Broadcasting was never in my radar at all. I wanted to leave the country and I went to meet an uncle to help me travel. All his children were abroad. So, I felt he was in the position to help me. He told me that to travel abroad is not easy. That what he can do for me is write a letter for me to go meet one of his friend that owns a television station. If they don’t hire you, then you can come back and I will sort out your traveling. So, I went to DAAR communications to meet Dr Raymond Dokpesi and they kept me waiting at the reception. Before then, I had already met Kenni and D1. We used to hang out at times, but I didnt tell them I was coming. Ladi Lawal hired me on the spot. Uncle Ladi said they can’t afford to pay me, because then, I was working with the interior designing company. I only did one year with Ray Power because I only got six months salary. I am the first child. My mom had just passed away. So, I had a lot of responsibilities. So, I only did one year in DAAR communications and one year in Prime Time entertainment. The whole of my broadcasting career was just two years and that was what announced me in the industy. I am meticulous like that, especially when working with other people.

For someone who has been good in many careers, what are the key qualities you advise young people to possess?

I started working in the year 1991, straight out of the university. And I am still working till date and we are in 2025. What I will tell every young person out there, is that, there is nothing that is an overnight success. Even the children that will walk into inheritance, it’s not an overnight success. They have a bigger responsibility to make sure that the legacy does not die in their hands. First of all, go find out who you are. And there is no guarantee that you will find out who you are in your 20s. Then, make sure you are anchored to God. If you have God with you, you cannot fail. Wherever you find yourself, be fully present because it is a learning ground. It all adds up. Architecture led into broadcasting. The voice was already there. I just needed broadcasting to bring it out. Architecture helped tailoring, because for you to be an architect, you have to be meticulous. You have to know your numbers. You have to be precise. That is the same thing with tailoring.

So, you didn’t get any training in fashion?

I picked up tailoring in secondary school. I was in boarding school and our house wear was yellow chequered, because I was in Obi house. Not now that chequered is a fashion statement. We thought the colour was horrible. I took mine home, took them apart with scissors and sewed it back into different styles with needle and thread. My Mother saw it and sent me to Singer Sewing School. It was meant to be a hobby. I never knew I could make money from it, but alas, I ran a fashion business with it for 24 years.

Young girls, who would love to have guidance in their career path would like to hear from someone like you on how to get it right. What will you say?

My life is anchored deeply in God. So, I know who I am. If you are anchored deeply in God, there are very few things that will shake you. If you don’t know who you are, then you will be swayed by everything that comes your way. Many people think money is all that matters, but it’s not. Money will come and go. The examples are there. Those that get money the wrong way always end up badly. So, why do you think that if you get money the wrong way, you are going to be okay. Your body is a temple. If you don’t honour your body, nobody will honour your body for you. That money you get the wrong way, you cannot use it for anything tangible. If you start doing that at 18, by the time you are 40, you will be miserable because you have not placed value for your life. It’s not about working hard, it’s about working smart. I an not so much of a social media person because, how many clients do you get from there. You will be on social media chasing the world, but the small nation you have on your whatsapp contact does not know the work you do. If you do something diligently, the person will recommend you to another person. Money is good but it can never measure up to having Peace of Mind.

With acting, sometimes you have work, sometimes you don’t have work. Actors are known to go into depression because sometimes, the days you are not working are more than the days you are working.

For someone who has been in different careers, Fashion, Nollywood, where do you think we need improvements?

All need the same thing. We need to know how to treat each other better. We need to trust each other a lot more. We are selfish and greedy. That is why we always look to the next person as doing the same. When you want to succeed at something, you need to do it with people. You cannot do certain things alone. I can’t wash my left hand without my right hand. We have all the technology in Nollywood but we are still here. We don’t love each other, we don’t trust each other. Everything is still me, myself and I. If don’t start making tangible collaborations, we will continue doing things in circles. The industries need robust collaboration. Nigerians are intelligent, highly skilled. We know what we are doing but we still need to work with each other. The only people that has gotten it right in Nigerian sectors are the banking industry. There is always mergers and acquisitions. Who says they like each other? They probably don’t but they see the benefits. The end goal. They don’t collapse. Rather, they are strengthened. We as humans are built to run in communities.

You are also into growing organic foods. Is that part of what is keeping you as young as you were 20 years ago?

I love anything organic food. Anything that is grown naturally here. The three things that are important to stay healthy are; You have to drink water. At least, two litres a day. Our body is made up of water. Secondly, you have to eat right. Sugar is the second greatest addiction after heroine in the world. If you can cut sugar out of your diet, that is aa game changer. Cut sugar and find alternative to replace it. Lastly, sleep well. I don’t joke with my sleep. Some say 6 hours of sleep, I do eight hours.

Always have joy. Happiness is based on circumstances but joy is unending. Whether things are going right or not, have joy. So far you slept and woke up the next day, you have another chance. Go at it again.