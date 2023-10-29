Eyewitness At Mohbad’s Coroner Inquest Spills More Updates

An eyewitness at the ongoing coronal inquest of the late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad has shared an update regarding the witnesses who testified.

According to the eyewitness, Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba had spilled more than he had shared; starting by debunking his late son’s age as 26 rather than 27.

The witness said Mr Aloba accused the late singer’s wife, Omowumi of being in a toxic relationship with him and insisted on being informed by his son of her affair with another man.

Mohbad’s mother also shared her part, noting that she only knew her son’s wife, Omowunmi recently and are not friends other than sharing the responsibility of looking after her grandson, Liam.

Eyewitness narration of Mohbad’s coroner inquest

“I was in court live and direct. It was a court filled up with lots of witnesses on Mohbad’s case. We have a small boy, the wife, Mohbad’s mother and father, Wunmi and her mother, the DJ who lived with Mohbad, Mohbad’s junior brother and many others.

This is something that I’ve not heard before. Mohbad’s dad said his son is not 27 years old but 26; he was born January 3rd.

“He said he lived with his son for 18 years. He didn’t know his son for any health issues was for appendix when he was younger.

He said when he heard that his son was dead, he visited the house and met a lot of people. He went straight to Mohbad’s room and he saw a cloth soaked with blood.

“He went downstairs and saw that he had been embalmed the local way; cotton wool in his nose and salt on his chest.

“He also claimed that Mohbad and his wife shared a toxic relationship and that Mohbad told him that his wife was cheating. She used to put sleeping pills in the Indomie she always cooked for him.

“He alleged that she was cheating on him with someone in the Marlian house. He said the wife of the person informed him.

Mohbad’s father also said Wunmin once went through his son’s phone, showing him his chats with other women, nagging and accusing him of cheating.

“He also said Wunmi once left the house to spend about a week in a hotel.”

