Eyesan Declares AFRIPERF Central To Africa’s Energy Future

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has called for the strengthening of the African Petroleum Regulators’ Forum (AFRIPERF) as a critical platform for harmonising energy regulation across the continent and unlocking large-scale investment in Africa’s oil and gas sector.

Eyesan, who made the call in her keynote address at the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) on Monday in Abuja, raised concerns that inconsistent regulatory frameworks across African countries remain a major deterrent to cross-border energy projects.

Represented by the Director, Economic Relations and Strategic Planning at NUPRC, Mr Edu Inyang, speaking on the theme “One Africa, One Regulator Voice: Aligned Policies for Continental Prosperity and Investment,” stressed that a unified regulatory voice would significantly lower investment risks and accelerate development.

She said: “Africa’s geology does not deter investors; inconsistent rules deter them. AFRIPERF was established to institutionalise regulatory convergence, provide predictability, and enable faster execution of cross-border projects that deliver shared prosperity.”

According to Eyesan, AFRIPERF, which was launched in collaboration with petroleum regulators across the continent, is already advancing aligned standards, shared data platforms, capacity building and a unified African voice on global energy and climate platforms.

She explained that Africa’s prospects for shared prosperity are underpinned by the scale of its natural and human capital, noting that the continent holds approximately 8% of global oil and gas reserves, nearly 30% of known critical mineral resources, and a population exceeding 1.5 billion people, which is largely youthful and economically active.

“When these advantages are developed through coordinated policies, integrated infrastructure and aligned regulatory frameworks, they can drive industrialisation, strengthen regional value chains, enhance energy security and deliver inclusive growth,” Eyesan added.

She reaffirmed that oil and gas resources remain integral to Africa’s development, supporting electricity generation, clean cooking, petrochemicals, fertiliser production and public revenues that fund infrastructure and social services, even as the continent pursues a just and orderly energy transition.

Eyesan highlighted Africa’s success in speaking with one voice at global platforms, including successive COP meetings, where coordinated advocacy secured recognition of Africa’s unique development needs and the role of gas as a transition fuel. She noted that similar unity helped secure the historic Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Drawing attention to practical examples of cooperation, she cited the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), regional power pools, and cross-border gas infrastructure such as the West African Gas Pipeline as evidence that policy alignment accelerates development and expands access to affordable energy.

She also pointed to missed opportunities, noting that over 180 trillion cubic feet of discovered natural gas across Africa remains unsanctioned for development, largely due to fragmented markets and unaligned fiscal and regulatory regimes.

“Nigeria has taken deliberate steps to lead by example,” Eyesan said, referencing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, ongoing transparent licensing rounds, and major gas infrastructure projects including the AKK pipeline, the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline and the revived Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline.

The CCE added that the Africa Energy Bank, headquartered in Nigeria, is mobilising African capital for African energy projects, helping to bridge financing gaps left by global capital withdrawal.

Eyesan urged African regulators and policymakers to deepen cooperation by strengthening AFRIPERF, expanding regional gas and electricity networks, adopting shared sustainability standards and maintaining a unified African stance in global energy and climate discussions.

“Our voice must be one, our frameworks aligned, and our actions coordinated..Only then can we unlock the full transformative power of Africa’s resources for our people.”