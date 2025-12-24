Eyesan Assumes Duty As NUPRC Boss, Vows Bold Reset In Oil, Gas Sector

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has assumed office with a clear message to advance the country’s upstream oil and gas sector in line with the mandate of the Commission as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

Eyesan, who spoke during her first town hall meeting with management and staff in Abuja, further disclosed plans to make the Commission a business enabler and reignite investments in the upstream sector.

The new NUPRC boss, in a statement signed by the Head, Media & Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, on Wednesday, also set a firm production ambition of growing Nigeria’s output and increasing gas production.

She said, “The goal is that we must enable the industry; we are regulators. We must enable the industry through our interactions with the stakeholders, from our interactions with everybody

“My main objective is to ensure that we make a difference. I believe the NUPRC is at the Centre of the industry.”

The CCE, who has served for over three decades in the oil and gas sector, promised to entrench digitisation, transparency and efficiency in operations.

She noted that with the support of staff and management, the NUPRC would become the gold-standard regulator in Africa, even as she promised capacity development, stronger technical depth and sustained engagement with stakeholders, unions and professional teams.

On leadership style, the CCE promised an open-door policy and frequent staff engagement. Mrs Eyesan also solicited support and cooperation as the industry embarks on the next phase of transformation.

“If we work together, we can unleash opportunities; I don’t see impediments, only opportunities,” she added.