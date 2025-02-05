Eyes That See: Culture, Women Supporting Women Through Akran’s Probing Lens

Share

At 17, when most teenagers were still searching for their path, Medeyonmi Ibironke Akran found hers through the lens of creativity.

She discovered her creative calling while navigating life with partial vision loss. Armed with her late father’s camera and inspired by his mentee, artist Mufu Onifade, she honed her skills in photography and visual storytelling, even as she faced challenges as a visually impaired creator.

She embraced her unique perspective with fervour, transforming challenges into vibrant canvases of expression. Thus, with a camera in one hand and a pen in the other, she delves into the realms of visual art and storytelling, unearthing profound beauty in the mundane and the overlooked.

And in doing so, she transformed the world around her into art, refusing to let partial vision loss dim her vision for a more inclusive future.

A passionate visual artist, photographer, writer, and advocate, Akran channels her energy and unique perspective into every frame and word—challenging perceptions and amplifying voices often left unheard.

Her journey is not just about seeing differently; it’s about redefining how the world sees. Her journey, marked by resilience and a fervent commitment to inclusivity, not only redefined her own narrative but also illuminated the path for others navigating similar struggles.

Through her captivating imagery and evocative poetry, she advocates for a world where every voice is heard and every story matters, proving that creativity knows no bounds—even in the face of adversity.

Significantly, she also underscores the significance and the beauty of team work, and the need for women supporting women.

As she notes, “to attain the level of self awareness that makes you independent is a maturity state, but to truly achieve success in a project you have to understand the beauty of team work.”

Is she self-taught or product of an art school? “I am a hybrid of both,” she enthuses. “My journey began as a self-taught artist, developing my craft through volunteering at an art studio where I embraced hands-on learning and adapted to the challenges of vision loss.

Later, I formalised my expertise by studying mass communication and branding, where I merged my artistic talent with strategic storytelling.”

This unique path, she notes, has allowed her to build a practice that combines technical skill, creative intuition, and a deep understanding of inclusive visual communication.

“I pursued a degree in mass communication, exploring broadcast and public relations while authoring articles and leading impactful campaigns during my university years.

My passion for storytelling deepened as I worked with organizations championing disability inclusion, shaping narratives that fostered understanding and change.”

Today, Akran uses her art and photography to share stories that promote gender, racial, and disability inclusion. Her work captures the complexities of identity and access, turning lived experiences into compelling visual narratives.

Through her craft, she strives to transform obstacles into opportunities and tell stories that inspire change. In a chat with New Telegraph, she assured of her commitment to creating art that challenges perceptions and contributes to a more inclusive world especially for individuals with visual impairments.

Also, through her series of works, she not only tells her story, her experiences, but also how she has been captivated by the vibrant cultures and traditions that define us.

For instance, in the series titled ‘Eyes That See’, she shares a part of her journey, through these images. “As someone who is partially blind, my perspective on sight is deeply personal.

‘Eyes That See’ is more than a collection of photographs—it is my story and the story of many others who navigate the world differently.

Not all eyes that look truly see, and for those of us who experience vision in unconventional ways, seeing becomes a matter of perception, connection, and resilience.

“Through these images, I share a part of my journey. Each gaze captured reflects the truth that vision extends beyond the physical. It is a reminder to embrace inclusion and to understand that the beauty of the world can be felt, sensed, and known in ways that transcend sight.

My hope is that this collection opens eyes—not just to what is seen, but to the unseen experiences of others,” she notes. Here you will see eyes of various individuals and also eye combos.

“The combo of different eyes is a reflection of how one eyes can see differently. I am thankful for adobe photoshop for being so helpful.”

Women Supporting Women

In the series, Akran shares the challenges she faced as a woman with partial visual disability, noting how she had experienced firsthand the profound impact of women supporting women.

According to her, after loosing her father, the unwavering support of women around her became a lifeline. From family and mentors to friends and strangers, their encouragement, guidance, and love helped her navigate a world that sometimes felt overwhelming.

“This personal journey inspired my latest series of fine art images in celebration of International Women’s Day 2025. Each piece in this collection reflects the strength, resilience, and beauty of women who stand together.

Whether it’s through shared wisdom, a helping hand, or a simple act of kindness, these artworks capture the essence of sisterhood and the incredible ways women uplift one another,” she says.

For her, creating this collection was more than an artistic endeavour; it was an emotional tribute to the women who have shaped her life.

Their support has fueled her passion for advocating for inclusion and empowerment, and through this work, she hopes to inspire others to recognise the transformative power of solidarity.

“As we mark March 8th, I invite everyone to join in celebrating the women who have touched their lives. Let these images serve as a reminder that unity among women is not just powerful, it’s a force for change.

Together, we can create a world where every woman, regardless of her circumstances, has the opportunity to thrive and rise.”

Brides From The East

As an artist, Akran has always been captivated by the vibrant cultures and traditions that define us. Growing up, she recalls, she had friends from Igbo, Benin, Calabar, and Rivers communities, and their stories of traditional weddings always painted vivid pictures in her mind.

And when she finally attended some of these ceremonies, the impact was awe-inspiring. As she puts it, “I was blown away by the beauty and richness of their customs.

The brides, adorned in regal attire and steeped in cultural elegance, were nothing short of living art. Inspired by these experiences, Akran created a series of artworks featuring brides from these remarkable tribes.

Using photography as her starting point, she transformed the images in post-production to give them a timeless, artistic feel.

Each piece reflects not just the visual splendour but also the pride, heritage, and stories carried by these brides on their special day.

This collection, ‘Meet the Igbo bride’, ‘Meet the Benin bride’, ‘Meet the Calabar bride’, ‘Meet the Rivers bride’, she enthuses, is her tribute to the culture of Eastern Nigeria and the beauty it embodies.

It’s a celebration of tradition, love, and artistry blended into one canvas. “I hope these works inspire others to appreciate the depth of our cultural diversity and the beauty that thrives in our traditions.”

In terms of artistic style, Akran’s is a fusion of storytelling, advocacy, and accessibility. She creates visual narratives that champion inclusion, blending realism with conceptual elements to challenge societal norms.

Each piece is designed to be both visually striking and accessible to those with visual impairments, leveraging tools like alt text to expand the reach of her work beyond traditional audiences.

“My style exists at the intersection of art, technology, and social change,” she explains. This also explains her artistic process, which she says, begins with a message or a story rooted in social inclusion, often inspired by real-life experiences of underrepresented communities.

She starts by researching and collaborating with individuals whose stories she aims to tell, ensuring authenticity. And once the concept is solidified, she visualise the narrative, combining elements of photography, branding, and digital design.

“A critical part of my process is accessibility testing—I ensure my art is inclusive for visually impaired audiences by incorporating descriptive alt text and optimising its usability with assistive technologies,” she says, adding that narrative is the backbone of her artistic practice.

She added that reflection is a key part of her process. “Before I begin any project, I take time to focus on the emotional and societal impact I want to achieve. I often play music that aligns with the mood of the narrative I am crafting.

A unique ritual of mine involves revisiting my past work, not just visually but also through tactile means, to remind myself of my growth and my commitment to inclusion.

“My work is not just about creating visually appealing art but about telling stories that resonate, educate, and inspire change.

Each project is an opportunity to explore themes of inclusion—be it gender, race, or disability—and challenge perceptions through the power of storytelling. “I draw profound inspiration from Frida Kahlo and Kehinde Wiley.

Kahlo’s ability to transform personal adversity into deeply moving, universal art mirrors my own journey as a visually impaired artist advocating for inclusion.

Wiley’s bold approach to representation and his celebration of marginalised identities motivate me to create works that amplify voices often left out of mainstream narratives.”

In her home is a dynamic and adaptive space, which serves as her studio, where creativity meets accessibility. It is equipped with both traditional artistic tools and assistive technology, like screen readers, magnifiers and accessibility testing software.

