Eyeball Donates Veo Cameras, Unlimited Subscription To Nigeria Clubs

It was a new dawn for nine clubs and academies in Nigeria as Eyeball International, a scouting agency, donated Veo cameras and Eyeball scouting unlimited subscriptions to the clubs. Among the clubs are Nigeria National League sides, Beyond Limits, Ikenne, FC One Rocket, Vandrezzer, and City FC of Abuja, among others. Speaking in Lagos, the representative of Eyeball, Jordan Cipriano, said Nigeria is a huge market for their clients scattered across the world including England, France, and Spain among others.

“We are basically in Nigeria to give cameras to academies because it’s a huge market for our clients for them to watch the best players on the platform,” he said. “We have Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso and many more countries. We are in Nigeria because many clubs are asking for footage of Nigerian players. After all, we know the value of the players here.

It’s a huge country with many talents. “To be honest for the moment it’s pretty new and I know that every time I go to Africa we are very welcome. We are a huge actor in the football industry in Africa and we have an app where you can see the best players in the game, you can see the highlights of every game.