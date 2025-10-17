Eye Care: Lions Club Decries Rise In Preventable Blindness

The Lions Club Inter- national has empha- sised the urgent need for improved access to af- fordable eye care services as preventable blindness continues to affect many Nigerians. The First Vice District Governor, Lion Oluomo Sunday Akere, made this known during a free com- prehensive eye care out- reach held at the Palace of the Olubosin of Ifetedo, in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State. Akere said the outreach, which featured free eye screening, surgeries, eye- glasses, and drugs, was part of the club’s global campaign to combat avoid- able blindness and improve community health.

He said: “Lions Club worldwide dedicates October to vision awareness. “We screen for eye dis- eases, provide glasses, give out drugs, and sponsor cataract surgeries — all free.” He added that the organization had built a $500,000 Eye Treatment Centre at Asubiaro General Hospital, Osogbo, to strengthen public health services and ensure that rural residents get access to affordable care. “The government alone cannot meet all healthcare needs. “That’s why the Lions Club keeps extending sup- port through medical out- reach across different local governments monthly,” he stated. The Olubosin of Ifetedo, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera (Latiiri I), commended the gesture, describing it as a lifeline for residents struggling with the cost of treatment. “Many people here live with eye problems but cannot afford to visit hospitals. This intervention has brought relief and renewed hope,” the monarch said.