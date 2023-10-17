Eye Can See Policy: Seplat JV restates commitment to improving lives, rewarding partnerships

The beauty of life is contingent on the beholder, as the saying goes, for beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Yet, there are instances when due to various lifestyle habits or natural events, one may find it challenging to perceive the inherent beauty in life. The essence behind the beauty-life-beholder statement underscores the significance of clear eyesight, as exemplified by the Seplat JV Eye Can See CSR programme held in Owerri recently.

Grim Statistics

In 2015, there were an estimated 253 million people with visual impairment worldwide. Of these, 36 million were blind and a further 217 million had moderate to severe visual impairment (MSVI). The prevalence of people that have distance visual impairment is 3.44%, of whom 0.49% are blind and 2.95% have MSVI. A further 1.1 billion people are estimated to have functional presbyopia.

Also, a Nigerian survey earlier showed that 4.25 million adults aged 40 years in Nigeria have moderate or SVI or blindness. The 1 million adults with blindness in Nigeria are therefore in urgent need of attention, as are the additional 3 million with severe and moderate VI, who would benefit from eye care services.

Since the commencement of the Seplat Energy CSR initiative twelve years ago, it has effectively administered 96,411 eye treatments, distributed 45,074 reading glasses, and executed 4,218 surgeries. In the JV’s Eastern Asset, where the programme was introduced in 2017, 16,546 individuals have been screened, 7,737 eyeglasses distributed, and 577 surgeries performed.

The pact

The NNPC/Seplat Energy JV inaugurated the Eye Can See Programme 2023 (Eastern Asset) on October 5th, 2023, in Owerri, Imo State. This initiative stands as the hallmark of the NNPC/Seplat Energy JV’s Corporate Social Responsibility in healthcare, aimed at delivering top-notch eye care services to individuals in its host communities.

The programme extended complimentary eye care, provided visual aids, and conducted cataract surgeries for men, women, and children with visual impairments within NNPC/SEPLAT operational areas. This healthcare assistance aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which seeks to ensure good health and well-being, promoting healthy lives and well-being for individuals of all ages.

On October 4, 2023, Owerri radiated with enthusiasm as the Seplat JV programme provided eye diagnoses, treatments, and surgeries for its residents. This year’s event screened several individuals, performed cataract surgeries, and dispensed a lot of reading glasses. The event spanned the entire week, concluding on Saturday, October 7th, as ophthalmologists unveiled the vision of locals who had undergone surgeries a day earlier.

In line with the objectives of the Eye Can See initiative, community members received education on eye care, guidance on detecting Glaucoma, and advice on lifestyle adjustments needed to mitigate the prevalence of Hypertension and Diabetes.

Continued commitment

Speaking at the unveiling of the 2023 edition of the Seplat JV Eye Can See initiative on October 5, 2023, the Managing Director, Seplat East Onshore, Ibi-Ada Itotoi, expressed gratitude to the host communities for their cooperative spirit.

“Seplat has been doing this since 2012. It is a programme that we take as our work and part of what we need to do every year. So just the same way, you have seen us before and this year, be assured that we will be here to do this next year. We will take feedback and try to improve the programme with the support of our senior partners. This outreach is a way of saying ‘thank you’, for cooperating with us, for having your representatives in our various forums. Because we know that without you, there is no way we can operate and we say ‘thank you’ to every one of you. None of us takes that for granted. Please continue to partner with us and we will continue to do better every year.”

Itotoi emphasized that the initiative isn’t solely an obligation for Seplat Energy, but a fulfilling act of service. “Yesterday, witnessing individuals receiving glasses and surgeries, I couldn’t help but be moved. There’s no greater satisfaction than knowing someone’s life has improved due to our collective efforts.”

Bala Wunti, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), who was represented at the event by Halimat Wilson of the agency, reiterated that the Seplat JV Eye Can See initiative was conceived to deliver top-notch care to the host communities for their enduring support.

“This programme targets individuals of all ages struggling with various eye conditions in our host communities. We undertake this initiative annually. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to the men, women, youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, Imo State Government, and other stakeholders who have stood by us throughout the years. We eagerly anticipate another successful Eye Can See Programme.”

He echoed NNPC’s steadfast commitment to partnerships like this, emphasizing their commitment to giving back to the communities where they operate; thus affirming that, “NNPC will continue to collaborate with Seplat and other oil companies to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve.”

The Imo State Commissioner for Oil Producing Areas, Prince Henry Okafor, commended Seplat and NNPC for their CSR initiative. He emphasized the potential of the intervention to foster harmonious coexistence between the communities and the energy companies. “This will undoubtedly have a significant impact on reducing oil bunkering, complaints, and disruptions in oil production,” he added.

Effects of professional eyecare

One of the optometrists on the project, Dr. Godwin Isaiah, emphasized the importance of professional eyecare and explained that cataracts are a natural part of the aging process. He urged the local community to seek the expertise of qualified eye medical practitioners. The optometrist cautioned against using any treatments not recommended by a licensed eye doctor. He said “Do not put into your eyes anything not recommended by a medical eye doctor. There are a lot of quacks who move from house to house countering the eye with careless eye medications. If you have any eye problem, see your eye surgeon, or see your ophthalmologist who will tell you the appropriate medication you need. That cataract can easily and painlessly be removed and your vision will be restored.”

Rita Enwereonye, wife of one of the beneficiaries, expressed her joy and heartfelt thanks to Seplat Energy for the timely execution of the programme and ultimate provision of the healthcare services. She recounted how her husband’s condition significantly improved after the eye surgeons operated on him. She shared, “Two months ago, he could hardly see or recognize members of his family. But after the operation, he recognized me when he saw me.”

Similarly, Chikodi Nnamdi, another beneficiary who had previously struggled with shortsightedness, enthusiastically displayed his new glasses and described the improvement in his vision as suiting and a life changer. He said, “I used to be short-sighted, but now with my new pair of glasses, I see much better. Everything is much clearer.”

Conclusion

In the aftermath of the resounding success of the Seplat JV Eye Can See CSR Programme in Owerri, Imo State, it is clear that this initiative has been largely helpful for Imo state locals struggling with visual impairments. The impressive number of screenings, surgeries, and eyewear distributions confirm the tremendous impact this programme has had on the lives of community members. Seplat Energy’s steadfast commitment to the well-being of its host communities is exemplified through initiatives like these, which transcend mere corporate responsibility and emerge as genuine acts of service.

The heartfelt testimonials from beneficiaries, government functionaries, and health practitioners also serve as a strong reminder that programmes like Eye Can See are not solely about medical interventions, but about restoring dignity and enhancing overall quality of life. Looking ahead, the assurance of continued commitment from Seplat and NNPC signifies a promising future, one where collaborative effort continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in dire need of it. This programme stands as proof of what can be achieved when corporate entities join hands with communities in a spirit of genuine partnership and shared well-being. We are all the better for it.