‘Eye Can See’ 2024: NEPL/SEPLAT JV Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Healthcare

The NEPL/Seplat Energy JV has kicked off the 2024 edition of the Eye Can See initiative, one of its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) in Benin, Edo State. The event, which took place at the Palace of the Oba of Benin, is designed to provide free optical treatment at all levels to members of the communities within NEPL/SEPLAT operational communities. Specifically, the programme is projected to screen 6,000 persons, perform 350 surgeries, and dispense 5,000 reading glasses across various communities.

The programme is targeted at men, women and children with eye problems and aims to ensure the provision of free eye care, visual aid and surgical treatment for cataract, as well as reduce cases of permanent loss of vision. The initiative also provides free reading glasses, treats other related eye problems, educates patients on ways to care for the eyes and how to detect glaucoma and also educate patients on lifestyle changes required to reduce the rates of hypertension and diabetes.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director, Seplat West Limited, Ayodele Olatunde, who was represented by the Base Manager, Western Assets, Emmanuel Otokhine, thanked the Edo State Health Management Board and other partners, who have supported the programme over the years. He assured that, “Seplat and our JV Partner are committed to continuing this programme and all we ask is that you continued to cooperate with us, to take advantage of the opportunities that this programme offers and also spread the news to let others also enjoy the benefits of the programme”.

On his part, the Corporate Communications Manager, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar, represented by the Community Liaison Officer, Faith Otitinor, said, “It is our pleasure as an organisation in partnership with SEPLAT to roll out the “Eye Can See” optical care programme for the community. Over the years, we have partnered with highly reputable medical practitioners, who have proven themselves in the field of optical care to deploy this programme and we pledge our undiminished collaboration towards human and capital development in Edo State.”

Also, while commending the Seplat Energy JV for its commitment to positively impacting lives through the Eye Can See initiative, Chief Isaac Oghafua, the Oye Oba of Benin, affirmed that, “Seplat has made significant strides in improving community health and the people living in our community have felt their impact. The Palace is always happy when this programme happens because our own family members within and outside the Palace have directly benefited from the initiative.” The Eye Can See initiative, which commenced 12 years ago, has delivered over 96,000 eye treatments, dispensed over 45,000 reading glasses, and performed more than 4, 000 surgeries.

The Seplat Energy JV collaborates with reputable medical practitioners and organisations, including the Family Health Outreach Association and the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, to deliver the Eye Can See Programme, in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which is designed to deliver Good Health and Well Being, to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing of all at all ages. One of the beneficiaries of the ongoing programme, Mrs. Florence Ayewoh expressed joy that she could see well again. “I am really grateful to Seplat for making me see well again. May God bless all of you and those who sent you to come.”