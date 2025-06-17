EY Roundtable To Spotlight Role Of Private Capital, MDBs

Share

EY Nigeria is set to host a high-level roundtable, aimed at mobilizing private capital to accelerate Africa’s development goals, according to a press release.

The statement said that the event, themed “Enabling Private Capital for Africa’s Development Goals: What Next for Multilateral Development Banks and Regional Institutions”, will bring together a powerful mix of stakeholders, including multilateral development banks (MDBs), regional institutions, investors, and senior leaders from both the public and private sectors.

According to Damilola Aloba, Partner, Strategy & Transactions, EY West Africa, the roundtable, which holds on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, reflects EY’s commitment to fostering inclusive, sustainable economic in Africa.

“This platform connects capital, capability, and purpose, encouraging collaboration that drives long-term impact across energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors”, Aloba said.

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Enoh, will deliver the keynote address, while the session will explore four critical focus areas, including mobilizing private capital for transformative growth: strengthening collaboration between MDBs and regional institutions, shaping policy frameworks to support private sector participation, and innovating with blended finance and de-risking tools.

Speakers for the event, include among others, Wale Shonibare, Director, Energy Financial Solutions, Policy & Regulation, AfDB; Chinua Azubike, CEO, InfraCredit, Angelika Goliger, Chief Economist, EY Africa, Farouk Gumel, vice-chairman, TGI Group, John Uwajumogu, Senior Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Industry, Trade and Investment; Prof Banji Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser on Industrialization to the President of AfDB; Amit Agrawal, COO, Arise IIP, Priyanka Kher, Senior Private Sector Specialist, World Bank, Femi Adeyemo, CEO, Arnergy, and Somesh Kumar, Power & Utilities Leader, EY India.

Share