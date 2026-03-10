EY Report Highlights Priorities, Challenges Of Banking CROS

Global professional services firm, EY, has released its 15th annual Global Bank Risk Management report, which provides a comprehensive and insightful analysis of the evolving priorities and challenges faced by Chief Risk Officers (CROs) in the banking sector globally.

The survey report highlights the dynamic, nonlinear, and interconnected nature of risks confronting banks, underscoring the imperative for integrated, strategic risk management in an increasingly volatile and complex environment.

The report also points to a renewed focus on credit risk amidst softer economic conditions and the rise of private credit, alongside persistent concerns around cyber threats, technology vulnerabilities, and digital fraud, emphasizing that successful risk governance requires not only advanced technology and data capabilities but also a cultural shift towards embedding risk as a strategic priority at the highest levels of the organization.

Commenting on the imperativeness of the report, EY Managing Partner for West Africa, Anthony Oputa, said that the report serves as a vital resource for banking leaders seeking to understand and respond to the shifting risk landscape.

“EY Remains steadfast in its avowed mission to help financial institutions build stronger, fairer and more sustainable businesses through innovative and integrated risk management practices,” Oputa stated.

Corroborating, Ashish Bakhshi, Head, Clients & Industries Leader, EY West Africa, notes that risk environment today is characterised by volatility and complexity, driven by rapid technological innovation and shifting regulatory landscapes.

According to Bakhshi, banks must embrace a strategic mindset that balances risk mitigation with growth opportunities, adding that EY is dedicated to partnering with financial institutions to harness these capabilities and build resilient, future-ready organisations.

To manage these highpriority risks, the report states that 52% of CROs are focusing on improving governance and controls, while 43 per cent are enhancing risk identification and assessment capabilities.

Talent development is also critical, with 29 per cent of CROs emphasising the hiring and development of specific skill sets, and a striking 71 per cent highlighting digital acumen—including technology, data, AI, and programming—as essential competencies for future risk management professionals.

For Abiodun Akinnusi, Banking & Capital Markets Leader, EY West Africa, the pace of change of in the banking & capital markets unprecedented. According to him, institutions face not only traditional financial risks but also emerging challenges from digital transformation and evolving customer expectations.