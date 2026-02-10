EY Inaugurates Laboratories In Lagos School To Boost Science Education

EY (Ernst & Young), a professional services organisation has handed over the refurbished Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories at Wahab Folawiyo Senior Secondary School, Ikoyi, Lagos, under the Lagos Education District III, to the school authorities.

The several million naira newly refurbished science laboratories project, undertaken under the EY Ripples, one of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of EY, were equipped with state-of-theart equipment and reagents. According to the Talent Leader for EY West Africa (Nigeria and Ghana), Jane Onobhayedo, the EY Ripples project started in 2014 with no fewer than eight EY-AdoptedSchools already touched in the District, comprising six secondary schools science laboratories and two school libraries, while some primary schools were supported with sick bays.

She said the initiative is to support Lagos State Government efforts by revamping and refurbishing dilapidated facilities and also tutoring students on hygiene to take care of themselves. Other projects undertaken in schools, she stated, include provision of water treatment plants, equipping and refurbishing libraries, saying in EY, the passion and purpose is for education development.

The Talent Leader for West Africa, while handing over the Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories to the school, said the project was embarked on since 2025 to refurbish the school facilities, which were in a deplorable state and weren’t fit for learning. She said: “And, as part of EY Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, we embark on these three projects every year. Wahab Folawiyo Senior Secondary School is one of the schools we focus on this year.

“The choice of the school for the project came from the Education District III that is responsible for Lagos Island public secondary schools in Lagos. “The EY team met and discussed with them, and they gave us a choice of three schools and directed us to the schools. We went and looked at them and selected the one with the most pressing needs for the particular project this year.”

The purpose of EY is to build a better world, a better working world to touch the communities around us, particularly the student community. She noted that the education sector is one of such places where the organisation can give to and really touch the society, especially the future leaders of tomorrow. “For our choice for science laboratories, we know what sciences stand for in any nation, And, STEM education is important and that is why we have chosen science laboratory projects which we do from time to time,” Onobhayedo added.

To refurbish the laboratories, she recalled that they started off from infrastructure by completely looking at the space itself, renovated the entire space, including refurbishing the whole environment where the laboratories sit, and the laboratories in entirety, and provided all necessary and relevant equipment the students would need to work with in a laboratory to excel in their learning.

The Talent Leader for West Africa, who stated that EY’s expectation is for the school and students to make good use and maintain the laboratories, equipment so that future students coming into the school would also be able to use and benefit from it.

She said they expect the school to have 100 per cent pass in the sciences because what they didn’t have before, they now have them to boost what they know. The TG/Permanent Secretary, Education District III, Mr Osinaike Olusegun Olawale, while commissioning the projects, lauded the organisation for its impact in all the public schools, stressing the readiness of the state government to partner with organisations to improve education, since government cannot do it alone.

He pledged the readiness of his office to go round the EY projects to ensure that they are well protected, maintained and properly taken care of to prevent deterioration. Osinaike expressed delight that the projects would go a long way in improving the overall performance of their schools and students’ learning outcomes in the sciences.

Meanwhile, the Chief Operating Officer, Oluwabusiayo Layade, speaking on behalf of the Country and Cluster Managing Partner (West), Anthony Oputa, noted that our programme, EY Ripples, would be a continual effort that the organisation would deploy resources to. He said: Our greatest resource remains our people, who take out of their private time to share knowledge with students via tutoring, so that they will excel when they study and sit for their examinations. We also commit funds to revamping certain facilities of public schools.

“As a good corporate citizen, EY remains a good partner to the government and the citizens at large by making the world a better working place, as we shape the future with confidence. “We believe that the better the students have a good environment and resources to study, the better their results will be; thus we look forward to delivering more projects for students to achieve more and become good citizens in the future.”

While commending EY for the intervention, the Principal of the school, Mr Abdulaziz Oyetunde, who said the students and teachers would be happy for the laboratory projects because it would help them a lot, particularly the SS3 students who will be writing the SSCE this time around, noted that they already have something to work on for their practicals. “With the Physics, Chemistry and Biology laboratories revamped with equipment and reagents supplied, I am optimistic that with this our science students are happy.”