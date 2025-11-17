Ey Hosts Maiden Audit Committee Transformation Summit

Multinational professional services company, EY, recently hosted its maiden audit committee transformation summit in Lagos.

The event, which had as its theme, “Shaping high-performing audit committee,” brought together auditors from auditing firms as well as industry stakeholders, to discuss challenges facing audit committees in today’s dynamic business environment and how they can be surmounted.

In his welcome remarks, the Regional Managing Partner, West Africa and Chief Executive for EY in the West Africa Cluster, Mr. Anthony Oputa, disclosed that the firm felt this was the right time to host the summit given the technology-driven rapid changes in the way in which financial information is gathered and presented, coupled with the need to ensure that audit committees are equipped to handle emergent challenges.

He said: “I believe that we are at a defining moment for the audit and governance profession. I mean that there are so many changes happening in our world today.

There is Artificial Intelligence (AI); technology is driving and changing how we do business; not just how we do business but how we actually report businesses.

“If the revenue recognition models that we are used to are changing, it is no longer business as usual. Financial reporting has not changed but the way the information is gathered and presented has rapidly changed.

And indeed the various standard setters, be it International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), or be it the audit profession, are also moving at breakneck speed to catch up with these innovations that are changing. “

So this maiden summit offers a unique platform for us to talk to one another, exchange ideas and share best practice ideas on oversight and governance so that our companies and our nation will be better for it.”

In his keynote address, titled, “Embedding a compliance culture in an ever-changing regulatory environment, the Executive Secretary/CEO, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Dr. Rabiu Olowo, who was represented by the Director and Head of Corporate Governance at the FRC, Mr. Titus Osawe, harped on why it is important for organizations to have high-performing audit committees, noting that such committee play a key role, “in strengthening trust, enhancing financial integrity, and safeguarding the reputation and sustainability of organizations.”

According to him: “High-performing audit committees are central to strong governance and regulatory compliance.” In his speech, the DirectorGeneral (DG) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, who was represented by the Head, Lagos Zonal Offices at SEC, Mr. John Briggs, echoed Dr Olowo’s views.

He commended EY for “advancing” the discussion on how audit committees can become high-performing. Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the summit, Head of Assurance for EY in West Africa, Jamil Olakisan, said the event was aimed at enhancing the capacity of Audit Committee members.

He said: “You will agree with me that Audit Committee is a very important component of an effective corporate governance and as such, we need something like this to ensure that the Audit Committee members are constantly getting themselves developed and be acquainted with the recent changes in the business world and the financial reporting world and also acquiring relevant skills to be able to function well and perform their responsibilities.”