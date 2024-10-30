EY Holds Competition To Improve Students’ Tax Knowledge

Share

EY Nigeria has said that its introduction of the “Young Tax Professional of the Year (YTPY)” competition three years ago, is aimed at discovering key talents, as well as grooming the next generation of leaders in the tax profession, from pen-ultimate and final year students in tertiary institutions across the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement, the professional services firm said that in this year’s edition of the competition, 425 applications, drawn from 53 tertiary institutions across the country, were received., adding that following a rigorous selection process at different stages of the programme, involving logical and quantitative reasoning skills, research, article writing and case studies, 274 were shortlisted out of which the numbers were further scaled down to 57 (at the quarter final stage) and to 30 (at the semi stage).

The statement said: “At the end, only 10 finalists made it to the final stage. Following the presentation of findings to an independent panel of assessors, these finalists were invited to the EY Nigeria office in Lagos for the grand finale, to receive awards and presentation of certificates and gifts.

“The 10 finalists include Daniel Adegboye (University of Lagos); Emmanuella Mafe (Covenant University), Kolawole Olaniyan (University of Lagos), Nahomi Okikiri (University of Lagos), Nnamdi Ugo Chukwu (University of Lagos), Olamide Emida (University of Lagos), Oshio Samuel (Covenant University), Precious Shoyebo (Obafemi Awolowo University), Tomiwa Adeyeri Ekiti State University), and Uyodhu Agadaga (Nile University, Abuja).”

According to the statement, Miss Uyodhu Agadaga, a final year student at Nile University, Abuja, was crowned the overall winner with the first and second runners-up positions going to Kolawole Olaniyan and Nahomi Okikiri, of the University of Lagos.

It said that Uyodhu will represent EY Nigeria at the global level, where she will meet and compete with other winners drawn from EY offices across geographies and that all the 10 finalists will also have the opportunity to undergo internship and mentorship programmes with EY Nigeria.

