Exxonmobil Targets $30 Billion In Cash Flow

ExxonMobil has said that it expects to deliver incremental growth potential of $20 billion in earnings and $30 billion in cash flow driven by investing in competitively advantaged opportunities, continued excellence in execution, and disciplined cost and capital management.

It made this known in a statement while announcing its Corporate Plan to 2030. It also said that it is creating a platform to further extend the company’s track record of delivering leading shareholder value. It added that the plan reflects the company’s strategy to leverage its unique set of competitive advantages and unrivaled opportunities to create significant upside potential for shareholders.

It said: “The company expects to deliver incremental growth potential of $20 billion in earnings and $30 billion in cash flow driven by investing in competitively advantaged opportunities, continued excellence in execution, and disciplined cost and capital management.”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ExxonMobil, Darren Woods, said: “ExxonMobil has a unique set of highly valuable competitive advantages that equip us to do what few companies have ever done – create world-scale solutions to society’s biggest challenges, decade after decade.

